There are various zodiac signs that are incompatible to each other | Image:iStock

What celestial alignments spell doom for love? Let’s explore the zodiac pairs that, despite their cosmic differences, decide to dance to the same beat and end up stepping on each other’s toes.

2 things you need to know

Astrological clashes impact the love life of all zodiac signs. It's better to proceed with caution.

Since zodiac signs have different traits and this has a direct bearing on how a relationship unfolds.

A prelude to astrological incompatibility

Love is said to conquer all, but can it conquer the cosmic disparities between zodiac signs? While sun signs offer a general insight into our personalities, delving into the intricacies of birth charts through synastry reveals a more nuanced picture of compatibility. The positions of planets, especially in conjunction, square or quincunx, can either ignite passion or create storms.

(There are certain zodiac sign who should never dare to date | Image: iStock)

The conundrum of conjunctions, squares and quincunxes

In the realm of synastry, conjunctions signify intense connections, squares induce stress and quincunxes create destabilising orbits. These cosmic geometries influence how zodiac signs interact and may determine whether they make compatible companions or cosmic adversaries.

Most incompatible zodiac pairs

Aries – Pisces: Fire and Water Clash

Fiery Aries clashes with calm Pisces, creating a storm of contradicting ideas and temperaments. Directness from Aries may hurt the sensitive Piscean heart.

Taurus – Leo: Earthly stubbornness meets fiery flamboyance

Steadfast Taurus clashes with outgoing Leo, leading to ego clashes. Leo's need for emotional fulfillment clashes with Taurus' private nature.

Gemini – Scorpio: Airy lightness versus watery intensity

Social Gemini disappoints intense Scorpio with opposing natures. Their relationship struggles to endure due to conflicting preferences.

Cancer – Aquarius: Emotional depths versus detached heights

Emotional Cancer clashes with detached Aquarius. Cancer's focus on family conflicts with Aquarius's concern for the greater good.

Leo – Capricorn: Fiery spirit meets earthly routine

Adventurous Leo clashes with routine-loving Capricorn. Capricorn's seriousness dampens Leo's spirits, leading to incompatibility.

Virgo – Sagittarius: Detail-oriented perfectionism meets spontaneous adventure

Detail-oriented Virgo clashes with spontaneous Sagittarius. Virgo internalises feelings, contrasting with Sagittarius's vocal honesty.

Libra – Virgo: Balanced harmony versus perfectionist critique

Harmony-seeking Libra is put off by Virgo's demanding nature. Chemistry fizzles due to Virgo's high standards and Libra's indecisiveness.

Scorpio – Libra: Intensity meets frivolity

Intense Scorpio finds frivolous Libra too light. Their differing sensibilities create an incompatible blend.

(Every zodiac sign has a clash with one or the other zodiac signs | Image: iStock)

Sagittarius – Capricorn: Free-spirited exploration versus structured routine

Adventurous Sagittarius feels trapped by routine-loving Capricorn. The clash between fire and earth signs leads to incompatibility.

Capricorn – Gemini: Orderly stability versus chaotic creativity

Orderly Capricorn is frustrated by Gemini's constant shifts in attention. Their opposing natures hinder compatibility.

Aquarius – Scorpio: Freedom-loving Aquarius meets strong-willed Scorpio

Freedom-loving Aquarius feels intimidated by Scorpio's strong opinions. These astrological rivals struggle to find romantic common ground.

Pisces – Gemini: Emotional vulnerability versus flighty unpredictability

Emotionally vulnerable Pisces is hurt by flighty Gemini's potential unfaithfulness. Gemini's perceived lack of emotional intensity leads to relationship dissatisfaction.

As the stars reveal, cosmic harmony is not guaranteed for all zodiac pairs. While some may find their cosmic match, others navigate a celestial minefield of incompatible energies.