English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 00:29 IST

Add Coffee To Your Skincare Routine For A Radiant, Glowing Skin

Coffee is high in antioxidants such as phenols, which can help fight free radicals and protect the skin from damage. It has many other benefits.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Coffee
Coffee | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The chase for glowing, radiant skin in our daily lives is sometimes complicated by trying various beauty skincare regimens and several beauty products. Coffee as an ingredient has slowly turned into a skincare buddy with advantages that are not limited to making you feel refreshed.


Ganesh Kamath, Founder, Earthraga has shared with IANS life the benefits of coffee for your skin:

Advertisement

Natural Exfoliator

Coffee grounds, because of their grainy nature make a great natural exfoliant. The granules aid in the removal of dead skin cells, unclog pores, and stimulate cell turnover. Regular exfoliation automatically leads to softer, brighter skin, and using coffee grounds can offer you one more gentle option which is friendly towards nature.

Advertisement
Image credits: Unsplash

The dual effects of Coffee

Coffee is found to be an excellent ally in the fight against aging for youthful skin. It is loaded with antioxidants like chlorogenic acid that neutralize free radicals therefore making the aging process slower. In addition, coffee containing caffeine stimulates blood circulation leading to the delivery of necessary nutrients to cells on the skin promoting a revitalised complexion.

Advertisement
Image credits: Unsplash

Revitalize Under Eye appearance

The vasoconstrictive effects of caffeine may save the day for those fighting against dark circles. Using such skincare products infused with caffeine content - particularly caffeine in skincare may temporarily help reduce the look of dark circles.

Advertisement
Image credits: Unsplash

A great remedy for acne

Coffee’s natural anti-inflammatory effects can make it an ally in the fight against acne. The use of coffee-based skincare products or homemade masks can aid in calming the irritation on the skin and subsiding redness resulting from acne breakouts.

Advertisement

Reduces Puffiness

When coffee is used as a topical, the presence of caffeine helps eliminate puffiness. Working by a reduction in blood vessels, caffeine assists in reducing puffiness and dark circles therefore it plays an important role as part of your skincare regime for looking refreshed.

Advertisement

In conclusion it can be said that it becomes clear that this dynamic duo offers a quick morning fix and numerous advantages for the skin. Coffee has an antioxidant protection that may transform your skincare regimen from a basic ‘routine’ to the finest one with improved circulation and natural exfoliation.
 

Advertisement

Published January 19th, 2024 at 00:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

an hour ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

an hour ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

3 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

3 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

4 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

8 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Blinken Arrives in Israel to Seal ‘Essential’ Hamas-Israel Truce Deal

    World18 minutes ago

  2. RBI monetary policy meet expected to be non-event: Emkay

    Economy News19 minutes ago

  3. Rose Day Rush: 251 roses sold per minute at peak

    Business News26 minutes ago

  4. Blinkit launches 'Single Mode' on Valentine's week

    Business News29 minutes ago

  5. Newborn's Body Found in Dustbin of Posh Noida Society; Probe Launched

    India News29 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement