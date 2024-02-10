English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 10th, 2024 at 10:03 IST

Beauty Hacks: Keep Your Makeup Fresh And Flawless Throughout The Day With These Tips

By following these tips, you can ensure that your makeup stays looking fresh and flawless for longer periods.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Long lasting makeup tips
Long lasting makeup tips | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Keeping your makeup looking fresh and flawless throughout the day can be a challenge, especially in hot and humid weather or during long hours. However, with the right techniques and products, you can ensure that your makeup stays put from morning till night. Here are some tips to make your makeup last longer.

Start with clean, moisturised skin

Prepping your skin properly before applying makeup is essential for longevity. Start by cleansing your face to remove any dirt, oil, and impurities. Follow up with a lightweight moisturiser to hydrate and smooth the skin, creating a perfect canvas for makeup application.

Use primer

Applying a makeup primer before your foundation can help create a smooth and even base while extending the wear of your makeup. Choose a primer that suits your skin type, whether it's mattifying for oily skin, hydrating for dry skin, or blurring for uneven texture.

Opt for long-wearing formulas

When selecting makeup products, choose long-wearing formulas that are designed to last throughout the day. Look for foundations, concealers, and eyeshadows labeled as "Long-lasting," "Waterproof," or "Smudge-proof" to ensure they stay put even in challenging conditions.

Set your makeup

After applying your makeup, set it in place with a setting powder or setting spray. A translucent setting powder helps absorb excess oil and prevent shine, while a setting spray adds an extra layer of protection to lock in your makeup and keep it looking fresh for hours.

Layer your products

Layering your makeup products can help enhance their longevity. For example, apply cream blush or eyeshadow as a base before setting it with a powder blush or eyeshadow to prolong its wear. Similarly, layering lipstick with a lip liner and setting it with a translucent powder can help prevent fading and smudging.

Avoid touching your face

Try to avoid touching your face throughout the day, as this can transfer oils and bacteria onto your skin and cause your makeup to break down more quickly. If you need to touch up your makeup, use blotting papers to absorb excess oil instead of adding more product.

Carry makeup essentials for touch-ups

To maintain your makeup throughout the day, carry a few key products for touch-ups. This may include a pressed powder for mattifying shine, a concealer for covering blemishes or dark circles, and a lipstick or lip balm for refreshing your lip colour.

Advertisement

Published February 10th, 2024 at 10:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

2 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

3 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

3 hours ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

3 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

3 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

3 hours ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

3 hours ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

4 hours ago
Florida plane crash

Florida Plane Crash

5 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Arrives In Style

20 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhanth Looks Uber Cool

20 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Shines In White

21 hours ago
Isha Malviya

Isha Stuns In Casual Look

21 hours ago
#RealBharatRatnas

Bharat Ratna

21 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

a day ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Trisha-Vijay Sethupathi Starrer 96 To Re-Release In Theatres

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  2. Gurugram Police Nab 2 for Running Fake Clinic, Hospital

    India News13 minutes ago

  3. 40 Year-Old Canadian Man Opens Plane Door Before Takeoff in Thailand

    World15 minutes ago

  4. Chennai Open: Sumit Nagal sets up title clash against Italy's Luca Nardi

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  5. 'Top-class': Mumbai Open finalist Hunter on her maiden stint in India

    Sports 20 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement