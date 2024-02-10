Advertisement

Keeping your makeup looking fresh and flawless throughout the day can be a challenge, especially in hot and humid weather or during long hours. However, with the right techniques and products, you can ensure that your makeup stays put from morning till night. Here are some tips to make your makeup last longer.

Start with clean, moisturised skin

Prepping your skin properly before applying makeup is essential for longevity. Start by cleansing your face to remove any dirt, oil, and impurities. Follow up with a lightweight moisturiser to hydrate and smooth the skin, creating a perfect canvas for makeup application.

Use primer

Applying a makeup primer before your foundation can help create a smooth and even base while extending the wear of your makeup. Choose a primer that suits your skin type, whether it's mattifying for oily skin, hydrating for dry skin, or blurring for uneven texture.

Opt for long-wearing formulas

When selecting makeup products, choose long-wearing formulas that are designed to last throughout the day. Look for foundations, concealers, and eyeshadows labeled as "Long-lasting," "Waterproof," or "Smudge-proof" to ensure they stay put even in challenging conditions.

Set your makeup

After applying your makeup, set it in place with a setting powder or setting spray. A translucent setting powder helps absorb excess oil and prevent shine, while a setting spray adds an extra layer of protection to lock in your makeup and keep it looking fresh for hours.

Layer your products

Layering your makeup products can help enhance their longevity. For example, apply cream blush or eyeshadow as a base before setting it with a powder blush or eyeshadow to prolong its wear. Similarly, layering lipstick with a lip liner and setting it with a translucent powder can help prevent fading and smudging.

Avoid touching your face

Try to avoid touching your face throughout the day, as this can transfer oils and bacteria onto your skin and cause your makeup to break down more quickly. If you need to touch up your makeup, use blotting papers to absorb excess oil instead of adding more product.

Carry makeup essentials for touch-ups

To maintain your makeup throughout the day, carry a few key products for touch-ups. This may include a pressed powder for mattifying shine, a concealer for covering blemishes or dark circles, and a lipstick or lip balm for refreshing your lip colour.