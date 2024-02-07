Advertisement

Coloured lips are a gateway to confidence. You pucker your lips and give yourself a lip colour that reflects your mood for the day. Now, there are a plethora of options when it comes to choosing the perfect lipstick finish. Here's a guide to help you choose what works best for you from these lipsticks: liquid, matte, glossy, or creme.

Liquid lipstick

Representative image of liquid lipstick | Unsplash

Best for - Bold and long-lasting colour.

Liquid lipsticks come in a tube with a wand applicator, allowing for precise application. They deliver intense pigmentation and are known for their long-wearing formula. Liquid lipsticks often dry down to a matte or semi-matte finish, providing a modern and edgy look. Ideal for those who want popping colour without frequent touch-ups.

Advertisement

Matte lipstick

Best for - Classic and sophisticated looks.

Advertisement

Matte lipsticks offer a velvety, non-shiny finish. They provide a rich colour payoff and are perfect for creating a timeless, elegant appearance. Matte lipsticks are generally long-wearing and transfer-resistant. While some may find matte formulas slightly drying, they can be paired with a lip balm for added comfort and to prevent chapping.

Glossy lipstick

Best for - A youthful and luscious look.

Glossy lipsticks impart a shiny, reflective finish that adds dimension and fullness to the lips. They are often infused with moisturising ingredients, making them comfortable to wear. Glossy lipsticks are ideal for a fresh and dewy appearance, especially during warmer seasons. They work well for those who prefer a more natural and hydrated look.

Advertisement

Representative image of glossy lipstick | Unsplash

Creme lipstick

Best for - Versatility and hydration.

Advertisement

Creme lipsticks strike a balance between matte and glossy finishes. They offer a creamy texture that glides smoothly on the lips, providing hydration and a satin-like finish. Creme lipsticks are versatile and suitable for both casual and formal occasions. They often come in a wide range of shades, making it easy to find a colour that suits your style.

Choosing based on occasion

Daytime Casual: Creme or glossy lipsticks for a soft and effortless look.

Work/Professional Setting: Matte lipsticks for a polished and sophisticated appearance.

Evening/Night Out: Liquid or glossy lipsticks for a bold and glamorous statement.