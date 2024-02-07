English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 21st, 2024 at 11:17 IST

Choosing The Perfect Lipstick: Liquid, Matte, Glossy, Or Creme?

The choice of lipstick depends upon your outfit, preference, and the event you are going to attend. Here is a guide to know what will suit you best.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Lipsticks to choose
Lipsticks to choose | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Coloured lips are a gateway to confidence. You pucker your lips and give yourself a lip colour that reflects your mood for the day. Now, there are a plethora of options when it comes to choosing the perfect lipstick finish. Here's a guide to help you choose what works best for you from these lipsticks: liquid, matte, glossy, or creme.

Liquid lipstick

Representative image of liquid lipstick | Unsplash

Best for - Bold and long-lasting colour.

Liquid lipsticks come in a tube with a wand applicator, allowing for precise application. They deliver intense pigmentation and are known for their long-wearing formula. Liquid lipsticks often dry down to a matte or semi-matte finish, providing a modern and edgy look. Ideal for those who want popping colour without frequent touch-ups.

Advertisement

Matte lipstick

Best for - Classic and sophisticated looks.

Advertisement

Matte lipsticks offer a velvety, non-shiny finish. They provide a rich colour payoff and are perfect for creating a timeless, elegant appearance. Matte lipsticks are generally long-wearing and transfer-resistant. While some may find matte formulas slightly drying, they can be paired with a lip balm for added comfort and to prevent chapping.

Glossy lipstick

Best for - A youthful and luscious look.

Glossy lipsticks impart a shiny, reflective finish that adds dimension and fullness to the lips. They are often infused with moisturising ingredients, making them comfortable to wear. Glossy lipsticks are ideal for a fresh and dewy appearance, especially during warmer seasons. They work well for those who prefer a more natural and hydrated look.

Advertisement
Representative image of glossy lipstick | Unsplash

Creme lipstick

Best for - Versatility and hydration.

Advertisement

Creme lipsticks strike a balance between matte and glossy finishes. They offer a creamy texture that glides smoothly on the lips, providing hydration and a satin-like finish. Creme lipsticks are versatile and suitable for both casual and formal occasions. They often come in a wide range of shades, making it easy to find a colour that suits your style.

Choosing based on occasion

Daytime Casual: Creme or glossy lipsticks for a soft and effortless look.
Work/Professional Setting: Matte lipsticks for a polished and sophisticated appearance.
Evening/Night Out: Liquid or glossy lipsticks for a bold and glamorous statement.

Advertisement

Published January 21st, 2024 at 11:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

2 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

6 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

21 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Terrorists Open Fire on Two Civilians Leaving One Dead in Srinagar

    India News8 minutes ago

  2. Virat Kohli update: BIG news coming in on star player's availability

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News10 minutes ago

  4. Pakistan to Shut Borders with Iran, Afghanistan During General Elections

    World11 minutes ago

  5. A Guide to Choosing and Opening a Best Savings Account

    Initiatives11 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement