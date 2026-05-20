Constant AC Use Can Be The Biggest Skincare Villain, Here's How You Can Prevent Youself From Dryness In Summer

As the temperature soars, we are usually hopping from one AC room to another. Be it at home, in vehicles or in workplaces, the air conditioner is a constant precursor in the summer season. While ACs provide comfort and relief from humidity, constant exposure to cool, dry air can negatively affect the skin. Dry and dull skin, flaky patches and tight skin are byproducts of the constant AC use.

How does AC use affect the skin?

Air conditioners work by removing heat and humidity from the air. While this creates a cooler environment, it also reduces moisture levels indoors. Continuous exposure to dry, cool air can weaken the skin barrier and make the body lose water faster without you realising it.

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As a result, the skin loses hydration faster, making it appear rough, dehydrated, and irritated. People with sensitive or already dry skin may notice redness, itching, or worsening of conditions like eczema. Even oily skin types are not completely safe, as dehydration can sometimes trigger excess oil production and breakouts.



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Symptoms of dry skin due to AC use

If you witness tightness after washing the face, dry or flaky patches, chapped lips, itchy skin, dull complexion and increased skin sensitivity after spending time in AC rooms, then it is a cause of concern.



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Tips to protect skin from AC dryness

Moisturise

A lightweight yet nourishing moisturiser helps lock moisture into the skin. Ingredients like hyaluronic acid, ceramides, aloe vera, and glycerin can help maintain hydration levels during summer.



Hydration

Even if you are indoors all day, your body still loses moisture. Drinking enough water, coconut water, chaas, or lemon water can help keep the skin hydrated from within.

Adjust the AC temperatures

Keeping the AC temperature too low may increase dryness. Experts recommend maintaining indoor temperatures between 24°C and 26°C for better comfort and skin health.

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Humidifier, if required

Adding a humidifier or even placing a bowl of water in the room can help restore moisture in the air and reduce dryness.

