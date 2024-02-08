Advertisement

New hair, new me is a saying we should all live by. If you want to feel better, refreshed and change your look with a single salon visit, consider getting your hair coloured. Here are trendy hair colour options that will make you look super stylish and transform your whole look effortlessly.

Ash gray

Ash gray is a sophisticated and modern choice that adds a touch of edginess to your hair. This cool-toned gray complements various skin tones and provides a chic and unconventional vibe. Whether you opt for an all-over colour or incorporate ash grey highlights, this trend is sure to turn heads.

Pastel pink

For those who crave a dreamy and feminine look, pastel pink is a delightful choice. This soft, muted hue adds a subtle pop of colour without being overly dramatic. Pastel pink works well as an all-over colour or as highlights, allowing you to experiment with this whimsical shade.

Pastel pink hair | Image: Unsplash

Honey blonde

Honey blonde is a warm and inviting choice that brings a touch of sunshine to your locks. This versatile colour suits a range of skin tones and can be customised to achieve different depths and shades. From golden highlights to an overall honey-blonde transformation, this trend exudes warmth and radiance.

Midnight blue

Embrace the allure of the night sky with midnight blue. This deep, rich colour exudes elegance and can be customised to appear more subdued or vibrant, depending on your style. Midnight blue is a bold choice that adds a touch of drama and sophistication to your overall look.

Midnight blue | Image: Unsplash

Chocolate mauve

Combining rich chocolate tones with hints of mauve, this unique colour creates a multidimensional and alluring effect. Chocolate mauve is a trend that blends earthy and pastel tones, resulting in a sophisticated yet playful look. Ideal for those seeking a balance between bold and subtle.

Cherry red

For people who crave a bold and vivacious change, cherry red is a striking option. This popping, attention-grabbing colour brings a sense of energy and playfulness to your hair. Whether you go for a full head of cherry red or add it as highlights, this trend is perfect for making a statement.

Cherry red hair | Image: Unsplash

Smoky lilac

For a mystical and enchanting appearance, smoky lilac is a captivating choice. This muted purple-grey hue adds a touch of mystery and sophistication to your hair. Smoky lilac can be tailored to your preferences, ranging from subtle highlights to a full head of magical colour.