English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 24th, 2024 at 10:33 IST

Hair Fall Control At Home: Natural Solutions For Strong And Bouncy Hair

These natural solutions not only promote healthier hair but also nourish the scalp, without burning holes in your pocket.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Representative image of hair fall solution
Representative image of hair fall solution | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Experiencing hair fall can be distressing, but there are several effective homemade remedies that can help control and reduce this issue. You do not need expensive haircare routines for you to get healthy and strong hair. These natural solutions not only promote healthier hair but also nourish the scalp. Here are some simple yet powerful remedies to combat hair fall at home.

Hot oil massage

Regularly massaging your scalp with warm oil can stimulate hair follicles, enhance blood circulation, and prevent hair fall. Use oils like coconut, olive, almond, or castor oil. Massage gently, leave it on for at least an hour, and then wash with a mild shampoo.

Representative image of healthy hair | Image: Unsplash

Aloe vera gel

Aloe vera is known for its soothing and healing properties. Applying fresh aloe vera gel to your scalp can strengthen hair and reduce breakage. Leave it on for 30 minutes before rinsing it off with lukewarm water.

Onion juice

Onion juice is rich in sulfur, which can improve blood circulation to the hair follicles and reduce inflammation. Extract juice from onions and apply it to your scalp, leaving it for 30-60 minutes before washing it off.

Representative image of healthy hair | Image: Unsplash

Egg mask

Eggs are a fantastic source of protein and can strengthen hair. Beat an egg and apply it as a hair mask, leaving it for about 20 minutes. Rinse with cool water to prevent the egg from cooking in your hair.

Fenugreek seeds

Soak fenugreek seeds overnight, grind them into a paste, and apply it to your scalp. Fenugreek is rich in proteins and nicotinic acid, which can strengthen hair and promote growth.

Green tea rinse

Green tea is loaded with antioxidants that can help prevent hair loss. Brew green tea and let it cool. Use it as a final rinse after shampooing to stimulate hair follicles.

Representative image of healthy hair | Image: Unsplash

Yoghurt and honey mask

Mix yoghurt with honey to create a nourishing hair mask. Yoghurt contains probiotics that can improve hair health, while honey adds moisture. Apply the mask for 20-30 minutes before washing it off.

Curry leaves and coconut oil

Curry leaves are rich in antioxidants and can strengthen hair roots. Heat coconut oil with curry leaves and apply this mixture to your hair. Leave it overnight for better results.

Advertisement

Published January 24th, 2024 at 10:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

3 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

19 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

19 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

19 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. DocuSign lays off 400 employees in sales, marketing

    Business News8 minutes ago

  2. Breaking: Arvind Kejriwal Summoned by Delhi Court on February 17

    India News10 minutes ago

  3. Classic Beard Styles To Help You Look Groomed And Stylish

    Lifestyle10 minutes ago

  4. India underwent era when Maruti's stock value caused curiosity: Modi

    Business News12 minutes ago

  5. Suspicious Object Found in State Transport Bus in Nagpur

    India News13 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement