Updated January 24th, 2024 at 10:33 IST
Hair Fall Control At Home: Natural Solutions For Strong And Bouncy Hair
These natural solutions not only promote healthier hair but also nourish the scalp, without burning holes in your pocket.
Experiencing hair fall can be distressing, but there are several effective homemade remedies that can help control and reduce this issue. You do not need expensive haircare routines for you to get healthy and strong hair. These natural solutions not only promote healthier hair but also nourish the scalp. Here are some simple yet powerful remedies to combat hair fall at home.
Hot oil massage
Regularly massaging your scalp with warm oil can stimulate hair follicles, enhance blood circulation, and prevent hair fall. Use oils like coconut, olive, almond, or castor oil. Massage gently, leave it on for at least an hour, and then wash with a mild shampoo.
Aloe vera gel
Aloe vera is known for its soothing and healing properties. Applying fresh aloe vera gel to your scalp can strengthen hair and reduce breakage. Leave it on for 30 minutes before rinsing it off with lukewarm water.
Onion juice
Onion juice is rich in sulfur, which can improve blood circulation to the hair follicles and reduce inflammation. Extract juice from onions and apply it to your scalp, leaving it for 30-60 minutes before washing it off.
Egg mask
Eggs are a fantastic source of protein and can strengthen hair. Beat an egg and apply it as a hair mask, leaving it for about 20 minutes. Rinse with cool water to prevent the egg from cooking in your hair.
Fenugreek seeds
Soak fenugreek seeds overnight, grind them into a paste, and apply it to your scalp. Fenugreek is rich in proteins and nicotinic acid, which can strengthen hair and promote growth.
Green tea rinse
Green tea is loaded with antioxidants that can help prevent hair loss. Brew green tea and let it cool. Use it as a final rinse after shampooing to stimulate hair follicles.
Yoghurt and honey mask
Mix yoghurt with honey to create a nourishing hair mask. Yoghurt contains probiotics that can improve hair health, while honey adds moisture. Apply the mask for 20-30 minutes before washing it off.
Curry leaves and coconut oil
Curry leaves are rich in antioxidants and can strengthen hair roots. Heat coconut oil with curry leaves and apply this mixture to your hair. Leave it overnight for better results.
