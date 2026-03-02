Updated 2 March 2026 at 15:25 IST
Holika Dahan 2026 Date And Muhurat Timings Remain Unclear, Pre-Holi Festivities In Limbo Due To Chandra Grahan, Bhadra And Sutak
Holika Dahan, also known as Choti Holi, is a significant pre-Holi festivity that typically happens on the eve of the festival of colours. However, due to a lunar eclipse on the night before Holi, confusion has arisen over the timing and date of Holika Dahan 2026.
Over the past few years, several festivals have faced confusion over the exact dates of their celebrations. Since most Hindu festivals depend on planetary arrangements and astronomical events, the correct date and time of the same can cause some confusion. A similar predicament is being faced by Holika Dahan, popularly known as Choti Holi. The pre-Holi festivity is typically celebrated on the eve of the festival of colours. While Holi will be celebrated on March 4 this year, due to a lunar eclipse on the night before the festival, confusion has arisen over the timing and date of Holika Dahan 2026.
Why is there confusion over the Holika Dahan 2026 date?
According to Hindu traditions, Holika Dahan is performed during the Pradosh Kaal on the full moon day (Purnima) of the month of Phagun (typically coinciding with March, as per the Georgian calendar). This year, the exact date and time of purnima and pradosh kaal could not be determined due to a chandra grahan (lunar eclipse). This has confused the date of Holika Dahan 2026.
What are Bhadra, purnima and sutak timings?
As per Drik Panchang and select other publications, bhadra kaal will commence from 5:58 pm on March 2 and will go upto 5:30 am on March 3. This time is traditionally considered inauspicious for any new and positive plan. Therefore, Holika Dahan will not be performed during the bhadra kaal.
Purnima (full moon) will start from 5:55 pm on March 2 and is likely to continue till 5:07 am on March 3. Ideally, this would be the time for Holika Dahan, but since it coincides with Bhadra, the same cannot be performed. Amid this, another hurdle is the scheduled Lunar Eclipse. With it comes a sutak kaal, which is also considered inauspicious. The sutak kaal will commence at 6:23 am on March 3, and its conclusion remains unknown.
Is Holika Dahan on March 2 or March 3?
As per Drik Panchang, the ideal time for Holika Dahan would be between 06:22 pm and 08:50 pm on March 3. This time ensures that the moon is in its full phase and there is no bhadra or sutak kaal. Some regions may also decide to perform the Holika Dahan on March 2, before the bhadra kaal begins at 5:58 pm.
