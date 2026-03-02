Holika Dahan 2026: Wishes, Greetings, Whatsapp Messages To Share With Loved Ones On The Pre-holi Festivity

Holika Dahan 2026: This year, Holi will be celebrated on March 4. The festival is preceded by the celebration of Holika Dahan, also known as Choti Dahan. The day marks the symbolic beginning of Holi celebrations across India. On the day, families and communities gather around the ceremonial bonfire to celebrate the triumph of good over evil. Rooted in the legend of Prahlad and Holika, the ritual signifies faith, devotion and the ultimate victory of righteousness.

On this auspicious evening of Holika Dahan, people offer prayers, perform parikrama around the fire and seek blessings for prosperity, happiness and protection from negativity. It is also the perfect occasion to reconnect with loved ones and share heartfelt wishes before the colour-filled festivities begin the next day. This year, Holika Dahan will be celebrated on March 3.

Holi Dahan 2026: Wishes and messages to share with loved ones

May the sacred fire of Holika Dahan burn away all your worries and fill your life with happiness and positivity. Happy Holika Dahan 2026!

On this auspicious night, may all negativity be destroyed and your home be blessed with peace, prosperity and success. Warm wishes on Holika Dahan.



Let us celebrate the victory of good over evil and welcome Holi with renewed hope and joy. Wishing you and your family a blessed Holika Dahan.

May the flames of Holika Dahan purify your heart and bring new beginnings into your life. Have a safe and blessed celebration.

As we gather around the holy fire, let us pray for strength, love and togetherness. Happy Holika Dahan to you and your loved ones!



May this divine occasion inspire you to stay strong in faith and firm in truth, just like Prahlad. Wishing you a meaningful Holika Dahan.

WhatsApp messages to share on Holika Dahan 2026

