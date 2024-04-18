How Frequently Should One Apply Hair Oil? Know Benefits and Side Effects

Advertisement

It is no secret that oiling one's hair can help in maintaining volume, shine and length. The age-old tradition of oiling is central to hair health. However, not everyone agrees with the routine which is widely followed. While most people agree that oiling is an unavoidable part of hair-care there is some debate on how frequently one needs to do the exercise.

How Often Should You Oil Your Hair?

Representative image | Image: Pexels

The frequency of hair oiling depends on various factors, including your hair type, scalp condition, and personal preference.

Dry Hair

Those with dry or damaged hair can benefit from oiling 1 to 2 times a week to restore moisture and improve hair health.

Oily Hair

If you have oily hair, it's best to limit oiling to once a week or even every two weeks to avoid making your hair greasy.

Normal Hair

For those with normal hair, oiling 1 to 2 times a month can help maintain its health and shine without overdoing it.

Why is it essential to oil your hair?

Representative image | Image: Pexels

Moisture and hydration: Oiling provides essential moisture to the hair, making it softer and more manageable. It helps in reducing dryness and frizz.

Improved scalp health: Massaging oil into the scalp can stimulate blood circulation, promoting healthier hair growth. It can also help in reducing dandruff and itchiness.

Strength: Certain oils, like coconut and almond oil, are rich in vitamins and fatty acids that can strengthen the hair and improve its elasticity, reducing breakage.

Are there any side effects of using hair oil?

Representative image | Image: Pexels

Over-oiling: Applying too much oil or doing it too frequently can lead to greasy hair and scalp. This can attract dirt and dust, making your hair look dull and unclean.

Clogged pores: Some people may experience clogged pores or acne on the scalp due to the heavy oils, especially if they have oily or acne-prone skin.

Weighted down hair: Excessive oiling can weigh down the hair, making it look flat and lifeless. This can be a concern for those with fine or thin hair.