Humidity In Monsoon Increases Hair Fall, This Oil Can Help Prevent It

Hair fall issues tend to escalate significantly in the monsoon season. Increased humidity in the air makes the scalp sticky, raises the risk of dandruff and weakens hair roots, leading to hair loss. If you also struggle with hair fall during the monsoon, here is an effective remedy for you.

Hair oil to reduce hair fall

Ingredients

Coconut oil – 1 cup

Fenugreek seeds – 2 tablespoons

Fresh curry leaves – A handful

Hibiscus flowers – 3-4

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Monsoon causes dryness and sticky scalp | Image: Freepik



Method of preparation

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– First, wash the curry leaves and hibiscus flowers with water and spread them out on a cotton cloth to dry completely, ensuring there is no moisture left. You can lightly crush the fenugreek seeds if you wish.

– Pour one cup of coconut oil into an iron wok (kadhai) and heat it gently over a very low flame.

– Add the fenugreek seeds, curry leaves and hibiscus flowers to the warm oil. Let the mixture cook on a very low flame for 10 to 15 minutes. You will notice the curry leaves and flowers changing colour, and the oil taking on a light greenish-brown hue.

Hair fall and dandruff increases during monsoon | Image: Freepik

– Once the ingredients are well-cooked, turn off the heat. Allow the oil to cool down completely. After it cools, strain it using a clean cotton cloth or a sieve.

– Store the prepared oil in a clean, dry glass bottle. This oil stays good for 2–3 months without spoiling.

What are the benefits of this oil?

Coconut oil moisturises the hair and minimises damage caused by humidity. Meanwhile, fenugreek prevents hair loss and helps reduce dandruff. Curry leaves prevent premature greying and aid in new hair growth. Additionally, hibiscus strengthens the hair, hydrates the scalp, and adds shine.

The right way to use it