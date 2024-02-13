Advertisement

Baywatch bombshell and actress Pamela Anderson has seemingly started, rather, revived the makeup free movement. While she definitely is not the first person to arrive at a red carpet completely bare-faced and Shailene Woodley, Paris Jackson, Ciara and more have done it, Pamela is leaving an impact on the beauty community and has gotten the conversation on self love rolling.

Pamela’s positive message

Speaking with Allure, Pamela talked about her makeup free appearance at the Paris Fashion Week and said, “I did that for myself. It wasn’t to make a political statement, I just wanted to have my little weird face sticking out of the top of those great clothes … Why am I playing the game?”. Earlier, speaking with People, the 56 year old actress said that she doesn't care about getting older, "I'm makeup-free at home, so why not for Paris Fashion Week? I really didn't know anyone would notice it, but I'm glad it became a positive message." Amid all of this, she also became the co-founder of a vegan, cruelty free makeup line Sonsie.

Pamela’s personal reason behind going makeup free

The actress, who only uses moisturiser and homemade oils on her skin caused a stir when she posed bare-faced for The Perfect Magazine a while back. She revealed in an in depth interview with them that her reason to not get decked up stems from a personal reason. She revealed that the passing of her makeup artist, Alexis Vogel, due to breast cancer in 2019, influenced her decision to embrace her natural appearance. Pamela currently does not have a stylist, nor does she have a glam team.

The actress has time and again mentioned that it feels liberating to break away from societal norms and embrace her natural beauty. While attending Victoria Beckham’s SS24 Show at the Paris Fashion Week, Pamela spoke to i-D and focussed on self-acceptance.