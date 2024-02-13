Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 13th, 2024 at 10:12 IST

Is Baywatch Bombshell Pamela Anderson Reviving The Makeup Free Movement?

Pamela has been attending red carpets with her bare face and that has gotten the beauty community to take notice of her message to promote self-love.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
File photo of Pamela Anderson
File photo of Pamela Anderson | Image:Instagram - @pamelaanderson
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Baywatch bombshell and actress Pamela Anderson has seemingly started, rather, revived the makeup free movement. While she definitely is not the first person to arrive at a red carpet completely bare-faced and Shailene Woodley, Paris Jackson, Ciara and more have done it, Pamela is leaving an impact on the beauty community and has gotten the conversation on self love rolling.

Pamela’s positive message

Speaking with Allure, Pamela talked about her makeup free appearance at the Paris Fashion Week and said, “I did that for myself. It wasn’t to make a political statement, I just wanted to have my little weird face sticking out of the top of those great clothes … Why am I playing the game?”. Earlier, speaking with People, the 56 year old actress said that she doesn't care about getting older, "I'm makeup-free at home, so why not for Paris Fashion Week? I really didn't know anyone would notice it, but I'm glad it became a positive message." Amid all of this, she also became the co-founder of a vegan, cruelty free makeup line Sonsie.

Pamela’s personal reason behind going makeup free

The actress, who only uses moisturiser and homemade oils on her skin caused a stir when she posed bare-faced for The Perfect Magazine a while back. She revealed in an in depth interview with them that her reason to not get decked up stems from a personal reason. She revealed that the passing of her makeup artist, Alexis Vogel, due to breast cancer in 2019, influenced her decision to embrace her natural appearance. Pamela currently does not have a stylist, nor does she have a glam team.

Advertisement

The actress has time and again mentioned that it feels liberating to break away from societal norms and embrace her natural beauty. While attending Victoria Beckham’s SS24 Show at the Paris Fashion Week, Pamela spoke to i-D and focussed on self-acceptance.

Advertisement

Published February 13th, 2024 at 10:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Meets Fans

10 hours ago
G-Eazy

G-Eazy In Mumbai

10 hours ago
Tara Sutaria

Tara's Airport Look

10 hours ago
#BengalWomensUprising

Sandeshkhali's violence

10 hours ago
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Dishul Reveal Baby's Face

10 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky With Arm-Sling

10 hours ago
Krystle D'Souza Gives A Glimpse Of Her Vacation

Krystle's Vacation

10 hours ago
Dharmendra

Dharmendra's Viral Video

10 hours ago
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Deepveer's Airport Style

10 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant's inspiring video

13 hours ago
Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

16 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sid-Kiara Viral Video

16 hours ago
Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Party

16 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina's Beach Vacay

16 hours ago
Shamita Shetty

Shamita on TBMAUJ Trend

17 hours ago
Jennifer Aniston

Jen's 55th B-day

17 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Geheraiyaan BTS

17 hours ago
Sidharth

Sid-Kiara Return To Bay

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Live: 'Delhi Chalo' March Commences From Punjab, Section 144 in Delhi

    India News10 minutes ago

  2. Pamela Anderson’s Bare-Faced Makeup Free Looks Draw Attention

    Lifestyle15 minutes ago

  3. WWE Raw Results: Explosive action unfolds as Cody Rhodes saves Sami Zayn

    Sports 17 minutes ago

  4. Biden Campaign's TikTok Debut Sparks National Security Concerns

    World18 minutes ago

  5. Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam Crawls Its Way To ₹15 Crore In 4 Days

    Entertainment19 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement