Runway fashion trends are intriguing and create a lot of noise every year due to their audacious attempts at catching our attention. From awe-inspiring silhouettes to eye-catching makeup looks, the beauty of high fashion runway shows is how it inspires the fashion world. Recently, the unique porcelain makeup during Maison Margiela Artisanal 2024 Collection by John Galliano made headlines for all the right reasons and started a beauty trend.

What is porcelain makeup?

The looks that have forced the fashion and beauty world to take attention are defined by razor-thin brows, dramatically pigmented matte eyeshadow, watercolor-esque lips and ultra-glossy skin. Dame Pat McGrath was the makeup artist behind these beautiful looks. During a two-hour tutorial of her looks on her Instagram account, the beauty pro revealed that they finished the looks by airbrushing a custom mix of distilled water, clear gloss and a handful of drugstore skin-care peel-off masks. The result was a super glossy, porcelain doll like final look, that drew the attention of the beauty community.

How can you get the look?

If you too are intrigued by the look and want to recreate it with the products at home, here is a step by step guide to do it.

Step 1 - Use a colour corrector over your eyebrows and then opt for a liquid foundation to cover your eyebrows completely.

Step 2 - Next, draw over your concealed eyebrows with an eyebrow pencil to create razor-thin eyebrows.

Step 3 - To complete your eye makeup, opt for an extremely pigmented eye shadow shade. It should be a popping, vibrant colour.

Step 4 - For a gradient effect, add a shiny eyeshadow with glitter in the middle of the eyelid.

Step 5 - Apply clear gloss over light pink lip gloss to get the perfect lips.

Step 6 - After your makeup is done, shower your face with a lot of makeup setting spray.