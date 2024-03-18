Advertisement

Discovering the perfect haircut transcends merely the texture and density of your hair; it significantly depends on the shape of your face. This explains why many individuals end up dissatisfied after attempting to replicate a celebrity's hairstyle, not considering the difference in facial structure.

A haircut that flatters a diamond-shaped face, characterised by narrow forehead and jaw with wider cheeks, will markedly differ from one suitable for a triangle-shaped face, which tapers from a broad forehead to a narrower chin. This diversity in face shapes, including oval, rectangular, round, square, heart, oblong, and pear, necessitates a tailored approach to choosing haircuts.

Advertisement

Identifying your face shape

To ascertain your face shape, snap a straightforward selfie and use your phone's markup feature to outline your face. Examine the width variation among your forehead, cheeks, jaw, and chin, and the alignment of facial features relative to your forehead's height. Factors like hairline, bone structure, and body weight also play crucial roles. After you figured this out, check out the hairstyles meant for you.

Advertisement

Haircuts for oval face

Individuals with oval faces have a plethora of flattering hairstyles to choose from, thanks to their balanced proportions. Options range from keeping the sides short to sporting swept-up, side-parted, or slicked-back hair.

Image credit: Unsplash

Haircuts for rectangular face

Rectangular faces, blending traits of several shapes, benefit from hairstyles that soften sharp angles and avoid accentuating facial length. Textured or volumised looks that maintain fullness and definition are ideal.

Advertisement

Haircuts for round face

For round faces, the goal is to elongate and add definition by opting for leaner cuts on the sides and textured tops, steering clear of styles that highlight roundness.

Advertisement

Haircuts for square face

Square faces should aim to introduce roundness, balancing height with nearly-matched length on the sides, akin to Robert Pattinson's often tousled appearance.

Advertisement

Image credit: Pexels

Haircuts for triangular face

Characterised by a pronounced chin, triangle faces should aim to narrow the forehead with sweeping, parted, or fringe styles that de-emphasise width and highlight an angular jawline.