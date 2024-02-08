Advertisement

As the winter season gets more extreme, many individuals experience dry and dehydrated skin due to the cold air and lower humidity levels. Maintaining proper skin hydration becomes crucial to prevent issues like flakiness and discomfort. Here are some effective homemade remedies to moisturise your skin during the winter season.

Coconut oil

Coconut oil is a versatile and natural moisturiser. Its fatty acids help hydrate the skin, and it also possesses anti-inflammatory properties. Apply a small amount of coconut oil to your skin, focusing on dry areas, and massage gently. Leave it on for some time before wiping off any excess.

Coconut oil for moisturising | Image: Unsplash

Honey and milk mask

Honey is a natural humectant, and milk contains lactic acid, which exfoliates and moisturises the skin. Mix equal parts honey and milk to create a paste. Apply the mixture to your face and let it sit for 15-20 minutes before rinsing off with warm water. This mask leaves your skin feeling soft and nourished.

Olive oil bath

Olive oil is rich in antioxidants and healthy fats that deeply moisturise the skin. Add a few tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil to your bathwater. Soak in the bath for about 15-20 minutes to allow your skin to absorb the nourishing properties of the oil.

Avocado face mask

Avocado is packed with vitamins and healthy fats that benefit the skin. Mash half of a ripe avocado and apply it as a face mask. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes before rinsing. This mask helps replenish moisture and gives your skin a radiant glow.

Representative image of face mask | Pexels

Aloe vera gel

Aloe vera gel is known for its soothing and hydrating properties. Extract fresh aloe vera gel from the plant and apply it to your skin. Leave it on until it dries, and then rinse it off. Aloe vera helps relieve dryness and promotes healing.

Oatmeal and yoghurt scrub

Oatmeal acts as a gentle exfoliant, and yoghurt provides hydration. Mix equal parts oatmeal and plain yoghurt to create a scrub. Gently massage the mixture onto damp skin and rinse off. This scrub helps remove dead skin cells while moisturising.

Representative image of moisturised skin | Unsplash

Cucumber slices

Cucumber has a high water content and can be soothing for dry skin. Place chilled cucumber slices on your face for about 10-15 minutes. The coolness and hydration from the cucumber help refresh and moisturise your skin.