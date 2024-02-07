English
Updated January 27th, 2024 at 15:33 IST

Nail Extention Elegance: Here Are Tips To Make Your Nails Look Stunning

Consistent care and attention will keep your fingertips looking chic and elegant. Here are some tips to keep your extensions intact.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Nail Extension Tips
Nail Extension Tips | Image:Unsplash
Nail extensions can add a touch of glamour to your fingertips, but maintaining their beauty requires proper care and attention. Acrylics, gels, or other kinds of extensions, here are some tips you can follow to ensure your nail extensions stay stunning and healthy for as long as possible.

Regularly moisturise

Keep your cuticles and the skin around your nail extensions moisturised. Use a nourishing cuticle oil or a rich hand cream to prevent the extensions from becoming brittle and to maintain the overall health of your nails. Apply the moisturiser at least twice a day.

Be gentle on your nails

Treat your nail extensions with care to avoid unnecessary stress and potential damage. Avoid using your nails as tools for opening packages or scratching surfaces. Use the pads of your fingers instead to protect the integrity of your extensions.

Avoid harsh chemicals

Limit exposure to harsh chemicals and cleaning agents. Wear gloves when doing household chores or using cleaning products to protect your nail extensions from potential damage caused by abrasive substances.

Regular fills and maintenance

Schedule regular fills and maintenance appointments with your nail technician. Nail extensions require upkeep, and regular visits will help keep them looking fresh and in good condition. Follow your technician's recommended fill schedule based on the type of extensions you have.

Protect your nails from heat

Excessive heat can weaken the bond between your natural nails and the extensions. Avoid prolonged exposure to hot water, whether it's from hot baths, showers, or dishwashing. Hot water can cause the extensions to lift or weaken over time.

Avoid nail-biting

Breaking the habit of nail-biting is essential when you have nail extensions. Biting your nails can cause damage to both the natural nail and the extensions. Consider using a bitter-tasting nail polish or other deterrents to help break the habit.

Use caution with gel polish removal

If you opt for gel polish on your nail extensions, exercise caution during the removal process. Avoid peeling or picking at the polish, as this can damage the extensions. Follow proper removal techniques or seek professional assistance to ensure the safety of your nails.

Choose quality products

Invest in quality nail care products and polishes. Using reputable brands and products recommended by your nail technician can contribute to the overall health and longevity of your nail extensions.

Published January 27th, 2024 at 15:33 IST

