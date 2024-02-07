English
Updated January 20th, 2024 at 15:02 IST

Nourish And Revitalise Your Dry Hair With These DIY Remedies For Split Ends

DIY haircare can give you luscious locks if you are suffering from dry hair and split ends. Here are some home remedies for you.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Representative image of healthy hair
Representative image of healthy hair | Image:Unsplash
  • 2 min read
Dry hair and split ends can be a common concern, often stemming from factors like harsh weather, excessive styling, or inadequate hair care. Rather than relying solely on commercial products, take things into your own hand, literally, and consider including these DIY remedies into your hair care routine to nourish and revitalise your locks naturally.

Coconut oil mask

Coconut oil is a powerhouse for hair hydration. Warm a generous amount of coconut oil and apply it to your hair, focusing on the ends. Leave it on for at least 30 minutes, or for a more intensive treatment, leave it overnight. The oil penetrates the hair shaft, moisturizing and preventing split ends.

Representative image of damaged hair | Unsplash

Avocado and honey hair mask

Avocado is rich in natural oils, and honey is a humectant that locks in moisture. Mash a ripe avocado and mix it with two tablespoons of honey. Apply the mask to damp hair, concentrating on the ends. Leave it on for 20-30 minutes before washing it out. This DIY mask provides deep nourishment and adds shine.

Egg yolk and olive oil treatment

Egg yolks are packed with proteins and fatty acids that promote hair health. Mix two egg yolks with two tablespoons of olive oil and apply the mixture to your hair. Leave it on for 30 minutes before washing it out. This treatment strengthens the hair and helps repair split ends.

Aloe vera gel conditioning

Aloe vera is renowned for its soothing and moisturizing properties. Extract fresh aloe vera gel and apply it to your hair, paying special attention to the ends. Leave it on for 20-30 minutes before rinsing. Aloe vera not only hydrates but also helps reduce frizz and split ends.

Banana hair mask

Bananas are rich in vitamins, potassium, and natural oils that can benefit dry and damaged hair. Mash a ripe banana and apply it to your hair. Leave it on for 30 minutes before washing it out. This mask nourishes the hair, making it more manageable and reducing split ends.

DIY hair masks can make your hair healthy | Image: Unsplash

Mayonnaise treatment

Mayonnaise contains oils and proteins that can deeply moisturize hair. Apply a generous amount of mayonnaise to your hair, focusing on the ends. Leave it on for 30 minutes before washing it out. This treatment adds shine and softness to dry, damaged hair.

