Skincare should be an essential part of your self-care routine. To indulge in skincare, the most basic thing to do is to determine your skin type. According to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), there are five primary types of skin: oily, dry, normal, combination, and sensitive. Each type has its own set of unique characteristics and needs to be taken care of accordingly.

Here are the different types of skin type and its characteristics.

Oily skin

Oily skin produces a lot of sebum. This is what causes the skin to appear shiny and feel greasy. The T-zone (forehead, nose, and chin) happens to be the most impacted area. According to AAD, people with oily skin may tend to have less wrinkles but they are more prone to enlarged pores, acne blemishes, and blackheads, whiteheads.

One thing to keep in mind is that if your oily skin produces more natural oils, this doesn’t mean that it requires any less moisture than other skin types.

Dry skin

Dry skin produces less natural oils than other types of skin and tends to get flaky. Most times, this skin type appears to be noticeably dehydrated, and is prone to showing more visible fine lines. It also tends to get itchy and irritated.

For skincare, use gentle and hydrating products that help maintain the skin’s protective moisture barrier. Ceramides are the key ingredient.

Normal skin

Normal skin is balanced, meaning, neither too dry nor too oily. It is not prone to breakouts, flakiness. However, people with normal skin typically have pores that are small. The skin texture remains smooth. The ideal skincare routine would be to help maintain your skin’s hydration by locking in moisture and supporting your skin’s protective barrier.

Combination skin

Combination skin is an amalgamation of both, dry and oily skin. Meaning, it has areas that are dry as well as oily. The T-zone commonly is the oily area and the cheeks are either dry or normal. For skincare, make sure you cleanse and hydrate your skin properly.

Sensitive skin

Even though sensitive skin is a type of its own, it is possible to have oily sensitive skin, dry sensitive skin, or normal sensitive skin. However, sensitive skin tends to appear red and feels like it's burning, itching, or dry. Sensitive skin is more vulnerable to external irritants and may be triggered by certain ingredients. To understand your sensitive skin, determine what triggers your sensitivity and avoid cleansers, moisturizers, or other products containing those specific ingredients.