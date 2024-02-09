English
Updated February 8th, 2024 at 17:06 IST

Potato For Skin: How This Magical Ingredient Can Help You Get Rid Of Your Skin-Related Woes

From calming under-eye puffiness to having anti-ageing abilities, potatoes can prove to be a magician for your skin. It can be used in the form of a face pack.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Potato For Skin
Potato For Skin | Image:Unsplash
Potatoes are versatile, mashed or fried, they are everyone's favourite. However, the qualities are not just limited to cooking because potatoes are a skin-salvaging ingredient too. From calming under-eye puffiness to having anti-ageing abilities, potatoes can prove to be a magician for your skin. It can be used in the form of a face pack and juice. 

Let’s understand how potatoes are a one-stop solution for almost all your skin-related woes.

  • Under-eye puffiness: Potatoes soothe under-eye puffiness, and reduce the appearance of darkness in the area. 
  • Moisturising benefits: It moisturises the skin thoroughly because it contains hyaluronic acid. This also makes it ideal for those with dry, flaky skin. 
  • Acne scavenger: Potatoes contain anti-inflammatory properties that soothe flare-ups naturally. It contains zinc, sulfur, and copper too. 

Exfoliation mask using potatoes 

Potatoes can be used for exfoliating the skin because they are mildly acidic. All you have to do is add half a grated potato to oatmeal and milk, use half a teaspoon of each. Scrub your face with the concoction for about ten minutes before washing it off. 

Potatoes for exfoliating

Potatoes are glow-inducing, and they’re good at reversing UV-induced damage on the face. To use it as a cleanser, just grate half a potato, and mix it with half a tablespoon of besan as well as half a teaspoon of lemon juice. Let the mask sit on your face for about 15 minutes before washing it off with lukewarm water.Voila, you’re good to go.  

Potatoes for pigmentation

Both potatoes and lemons are rich in vitamin C. This makes it great to combat any type of blemishes. You can further add rose water, which is a soothing ingredient and it can moisturise your skin and speed up the healing process.

Published February 8th, 2024 at 12:33 IST

