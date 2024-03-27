Advertisement

As the temperatures soar during the summer months, many of us experience the discomfort of heat rash. This common skin condition occurs when sweat becomes trapped in the sweat ducts, leading to irritation, redness, and tiny bumps on the skin's surface. Fortunately, there are several simple and effective remedies to soothe heat rash and provide relief from its symptoms. Here are some tried-and-tested solutions to beat the heat rashes.

Keep your skin cool and dry

The first step in treating heat rash is to keep the affected area cool and dry. Avoid excessive sweating by staying indoors during the hottest part of the day and wearing loose, breathable clothing made from natural fibres such as cotton. Take cool showers or baths to lower your body temperature and gently pat your skin dry with a soft towel.

Apply calamine lotion

Calamine lotion is a time-tested remedy for soothing irritated and inflamed skin. Apply a thin layer of calamine lotion to the affected area to help reduce itching, redness, and inflammation associated with heat rash. Reapply as needed throughout the day for continuous relief.

Take oatmeal baths

Oatmeal baths are a soothing and natural remedy for relieving the discomfort of heat rash. Add finely ground oatmeal to a warm bath and soak for 15-20 minutes to help calm inflammation, reduce itching, and soften the skin. Alternatively, create a paste by mixing oatmeal with water and applying it directly to the affected area for targeted relief.

Try aloe vera gel

Aloe vera gel is well-known for its cooling and soothing properties, making it an excellent remedy for heat rash. Apply pure aloe vera gel directly to the affected area to help alleviate itching, reduce inflammation, and promote healing. For an extra cooling sensation, refrigerate the aloe vera gel before use.

Keep hydrated

Staying hydrated is essential for maintaining healthy skin and preventing heat rash. Drink plenty of water throughout the day to help regulate your body temperature and promote sweating. Avoid sugary and caffeinated beverages, as they can contribute to dehydration and exacerbate heat rash symptoms.

Avoid heavy lotions and ointments

While moisturising the skin is important, heavy lotions and ointments can exacerbate heat rash by trapping sweat and moisture on the skin's surface. Choose lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturisers that absorb quickly and won't clog pores. Look for products labelled ‘oil-free’ or ‘water-based’ for optimal hydration without causing further irritation.