Skincare For Beginners: Practice These 5 Daily Habits To Make Your Skin Glow Naturally

From endless Instagram scrolling and social media wandering, you must have also fallen into the trap of ‘skincare is not for the weak-hearted'. While for professionals and those with high exposure to pollutants every day, maintaining the best health for their skin can be challenging, it is mostly a cakewalk for beginners. Unlike what is propagated on social media, skincare does not primarily need to follow a complicated 10-step routine flooded with serums and toners. By simply fixing some lifestyle problems and tweaking a few daily habits, you can achieve a lasting, radiant glow with just a few minutes of effort each day.

Thorough cleansing

Representative Image | Freepik



Cleansing is the foundation of any skincare routine. Washing your face in the morning removes excess oil and sweat, while a gentle cleanse at night helps get rid of dirt, pollution and makeup residue. Choose a mild cleanser suited to your skin type, dry, oily or combination, and avoid harsh scrubs that can strip your skin of natural oils. Consistency matters more than complexity here. Use lukewarm water and a mild, fragrance-free cleanser to avoid stripping your skin’s natural protective oils.

Sunscreen is a must

Representative Image | Freepik



No matter the weather, sunscreen is a must. If there’s one habit that guarantees long-term skin health, it’s daily sunscreen use. Sun exposure is a leading cause of premature ageing, pigmentation and dullness. Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 every morning, even on cloudy days or when staying indoors. Reapply if you’re outdoors for extended periods.

Moisturise

Representative Image | Freepik



Many beginners believe moisturiser is only for dry skin, but that’s a common myth. Even oily and acne-prone skin needs hydration. A good moisturiser helps maintain your skin barrier, prevents water loss and keeps your skin soft and balanced. Opt for lightweight, non-comedogenic formulas if you have oily skin, and richer creams if your skin feels tight or flaky. For the best results, apply your moisturiser while your skin is still slightly damp to trap in maximum hydration.



Also Read: Summer Special: 4 Homemade Face Masks To Protect Your Skin From The Heat

Advertisement

No substitute for natural hydration

Representative Image | Freepik



Healthy skin starts from within. Drinking at least 8 glasses of water daily helps maintain your skin’s elasticity and flushes out toxins that can lead to dullness. Along with water, include fruits, vegetables, nuts and foods rich in antioxidants in your daily diet. Vitamin-rich foods like oranges, spinach and almonds support skin repair and natural glow.



Also Read: What Does Skin Fasting Means And How It Works?

Quality sleep



Representative Image | Freepik



Your skin repairs itself while you sleep, producing collagen and regenerating skin cells. Lack of rest can lead to breakouts, dark circles and dullness. Aim for 7–8 hours of quality sleep each night. Managing stress through simple practices like walking, stretching, or meditation also helps reduce inflammation and skin flare-ups.