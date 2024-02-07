Advertisement

We all want glowing and healthy skin in the comfort of our homes. We try several home remedies and tools to enhance our look and protect it from pollution and diseases, but sometimes we fail. So here we have brought to you the products that you should add to your routine for better skin health.

Skincare ingredients you must use for healthy skin

Vitamin C

Regular application of it on the skin has multiple benefits, such as promoting collagen production, protecting against sun damage and toxins, brightening the complexion and preventing premature ageing.

Niacinamide

Niacinamide is a beneficial ingredient that can soothe irritated skin and increase hydration in the top layer. It also can regulate sebum production, reduce pores, and calm inflammation caused by harmful bacteria. Not only that, it helps to promote a healthy skin barrier, diminish fine lines and wrinkles and improve the overall texture and appearance of the skin.

Hyaluronic Acid

Also known as hyaluronan or hyaluronate, is a naturally produced, slippery and gooey substance that plays a vital role in maintaining overall skin health and appearance. It helps to make the skin flexible, reduce wrinkles and fine lines, and speed up the healing of wounds.

Peptide

Peptides are commonly used in skincare products due to their various benefits. They help to reduce inflammation, even skin tone, and minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Additionally, they stimulate collagen production, which reduces signs of ageing and promotes skin elasticity.

(A representative image | Image: Unsplash)

Squalene

Squalene can hydrate, reduce inflammation, soothe irritation, and nourish and replenish skin. It enhances elasticity and promotes a healthy, radiant complexion.