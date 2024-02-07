Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 14:13 IST

Skinification: Everything About This New Haircare Trend And How It Helps Maintain Scalp Health

What is Skinification of hair? Know everything about this haircare trend that helps in the maintenance of scalp health.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Skinification: A New Haircare Trend That Helps Maintain Scalp Health
Skinification: A New Haircare Trend That Helps Maintain Scalp Health | Image:UNsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
With the evolving times, people have become highly interested in holistic approaches to beauty and wellness. While taking care of your skin is considered to be of utmost importance, people need to understand that haircare is equally important. This is when hair skinification comes to picture. Let’s understand this latest hair care trend in detail. 

What is skinification of hair 

The hair skinification means treating your scalp and hair like facial skin by incorporating skincare routines and ingredients. The main objective is to highlight the importance of scalp health in order to achieve healthy and shiny hair. 

How to incorporate skinification in your regular selfcare routine 

Incorporating skinification into your beauty routines can be an effective process for your hair care. Here is a step by step guide. 

  • Scalp assessment: Try and understand your scalp’s needs. Is it dry, oily, prone to dandruff or experiencing other issues? Identifying your scalp type will help you choose the right products to incorporate in your haircare routine. 
  • Choose the right shampoo and conditioner: Start by picking the right haircare essentials. Choose products with haircare ingredients like ceramides, salicylic acid, glycolic acid. This also helps you enhance your moisture retention. 
  • Prioritise scalp health: Healthy scalp means healthy hair. Make sure you exfoliate your scalp. Use ingredients like glycolic acid and salicylic acid in your routine to remove dead skin cells and flakiness. 
  • Be consistent: Like any beauty routine, consistency is the key if you want promising results. If you stick to your routine, you will notice improvements in the health of your hair and scalp.

Achieving luscious, healthy hair is not just about choosing the right haircare products but also applying them in the correct order. So make sure you apply the products in the right sequence. 

Published January 29th, 2024 at 14:13 IST

