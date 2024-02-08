Advertisement

Coloured eyeliner is a bold and playful way to enhance your eye makeup, allowing you to experiment with different hues and add a pop of personality to your overall look. They give you a different look that stands out. But playing with bold eyeliner colours can be a little tricky as there is always a risk of going overboard. Here are simple tips to help you rock the style with confidence.

Choose the right shades

Selecting the right shades is key to creating a captivating coloured eyeliner look. Consider your eye colour and the makeup palette you're using. For a subtle yet impactful look, earthy tones like deep greens, blues, and purples work well. If you're feeling bold, experiment with vibrant hues like electric blue, emerald green, or even metallic shades for a high-impact effect.

Pink coloured eyeliner | Image: Unsplash

Experiment with styles

Coloured eyeliner provides an excellent opportunity to experiment with different styles. Beyond the classic winged eyeliner, try a graphic or geometric shape, or even a double-wing for added drama. Experimenting with styles allows you to showcase your creativity and tailor the look to your personal aesthetic.

Blend and layer

Don't be afraid to blend and layer different colours to create unique and multidimensional looks. Layering can add depth to your eyeliner, making the colours pop even more. Experiment with blending two or more shades for a gradient effect or create a stunning ombre look along your lash line.

Coordinate with your outfit

Coordinate your coloured eyeliner with your outfit to achieve a cohesive and stylish appearance. Consider the colour wheel – complementary colours create a striking contrast, while analogous colours offer a nice blend. Matching your eyeliner to a specific element in your outfit ties the entire look together.

Coordinate the eyeliner with your outfits | Image: Unsplash

Finishing touches

Coloured eyeliners come in various finishes, including matte, metallic, and shimmer. Experimenting with different finishes allows you to create diverse looks – a matte finish for a classic, sophisticated appearance, and metallic or shimmer finishes for a playful and glamorous touch.

Balance with neutral tones

When rocking bold-coloured eyeliner, balance is key. Pair your popping eyeliner with neutral eyeshadows and a classic mascara to maintain focus on your eyes. This ensures a polished and well-coordinated makeup look.