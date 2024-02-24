Summer Skincare Essentials To Counter The Scorching Heat

Advertisement

The sunrays are out and the temperature has started to rise. As summer arrives in our footsteps, it is essential to keep the skin safe from the harsh sunrays and warm temperatures. With rising temperatures and increased sun exposure, your skin requires extra care and protection to stay healthy, hydrated, and radiant. Incorporating the right skincare essentials can help you maintain a glowing complexion and shield your skin from the harmful effects of UV rays and environmental stressors.

Sunscreen

Shielding your skin from UV radiation is crucial, especially during summers when sun exposure is at its peak. Opt for a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF (Sun Protection Factor) of 30 or higher to safeguard against both UVA and UVB rays. Reapply sunscreen every two hours, especially if you're spending extended periods outdoors or engaging in water activities.

Lightweight moisturiser

Swap your heavy winter moisturiser for a lightweight absorbent that provides hydration without clogging pores. Look for moisturisers infused with hyaluronic acid or glycerin to replenish moisture levels and keep your skin feeling fresh and supple throughout the day.

Hydrating face mist

Keep a refreshing face mist handy to combat heat-induced dehydration and instantly revitalise your skin. Opt for a mist infused with botanical extracts like rosewater or cucumber to soothe and hydrate your skin, providing instant relief from the sweltering heat.

Exfoliating scrub

Regular exfoliation is essential for sloughing off dead skin cells, preventing clogged pores, and promoting cell turnover for a brighter, smoother complexion. Incorporate a gentle exfoliating scrub into your weekly skincare routine to unclog pores and reveal radiant, youthful-looking skin.

Lip balm with SPF

Don't forget to protect your lips from the sun's harsh rays by using a lip balm with SPF. Choose a hydrating lip balm enriched with SPF 15 or higher to shield your lips from UV damage and prevent dryness, chapping, and sunburn.\

Cooling eye gel

Banish puffiness, dark circles, and fatigue with a cooling eye gel infused with cucumber extract or aloe vera. Apply a small amount of eye gel to the under-eye area to soothe and revitalize tired eyes, providing a refreshing boost of hydration and radiance.

Water

Last but not least, stay hydrated from the inside out by drinking plenty of water throughout the day. Proper hydration is essential for maintaining skin health, regulating body temperature, and flushing out toxins, leaving your skin looking and feeling refreshed.