Beards are a popular fashion statement for men. A popular sentiment on the internet is that a beard to men is like makeup to women - it changes the whole look. From rugged and masculine to sleek and sophisticated, there are countless beard styles to choose from. Whether you're growing out your beard for the first time or looking to switch up your look, here are six stylish beard styles to consider.

Stubble beard

The stubble beard is a low-maintenance option that offers a rugged and effortlessly cool appearance. To achieve this look, simply allow your facial hair to grow out for a few days until it reaches a short stubble length. Use a beard trimmer to maintain an even length and define the edges for a clean and polished finish. The stubble beard is versatile and suits a wide range of face shapes, making it a popular choice among men of all ages.

Full beard

The full beard is a timeless and classic option that exudes masculinity and confidence. To grow a full beard, allow your facial hair to grow out freely, trimming and shaping it as needed to maintain a neat and well-groomed appearance. The full beard can vary in length and thickness, ranging from short and tidy to long and voluminous. Experiment with different shapes and styles, such as the boxed beard or yeard (year-long beard), to find the perfect look for you.

Goatee

The goatee is a stylish and sophisticated beard style characterised by a small patch of hair on the chin, with or without a moustache. This versatile option allows you to experiment with different shapes and lengths, such as the traditional goatee, extended goatee, or soul patch. The goatee is a popular choice for men seeking a clean and polished look that adds definition to the jawline and complements facial features.

Van Dyke beard

The Van Dyke beard is a bold and distinctive style that combines a moustache with a pointed beard on the chin. This classic look is named after the 17th-century Flemish painter Anthony van Dyck and has been popularised by historical figures and celebrities alike. To achieve the Van Dyke beard, grow out your facial hair and shape it into a pointed beard on the chin, leaving the moustache separate. Use a razor or beard trimmer to maintain clean lines and define the edges for a sharp and sophisticated finish.

Beardstache

The beardstache is a modern and trendy beard style that combines a thick, full moustache with a shorter, stubble-length beard. This hybrid look offers a unique blend of masculinity and refinement, allowing you to showcase your facial hair in a bold and stylish way. To achieve the beardstache, grow out your moustache to a thick and full length while keeping the rest of your facial hair trimmed short. Experiment with different lengths and shapes to find the perfect balance between the moustache and beard for your desired look.

Circle beard

The circle beard, also known as the "door knocker" or "standard beard," is a versatile and timeless option that combines a neatly trimmed moustache with a rounded beard on the chin. This classic look offers a clean and polished appearance that complements a variety of face shapes and styles. To achieve the circle beard, grow out your facial hair and shape it into a rounded beard on the chin, connecting it to the moustache for a cohesive look. Use a beard trimmer to maintain an even length and define the edges for a sharp and well-groomed finish.