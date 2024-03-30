×

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 13:17 IST

Tired Of Frizzy, Rough Curly Hair? Here's How To Make It Frizz Free And Keep It Healthy

Transform your curly hair care from a chore into a rewarding ritual through simple methods to hydrate, and style your curls.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
curly hair
कर्ली बालों की केयर | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Regular care of curly hair can feel like a daunting task given the constant battle with frizz and dryness to preserving those perfect spirals. Yet, practising the right care strategies and selecting suitable products can turn this journey into a simple routine, ensuring your curls remain as you want them. Here's a quick guide to keeping your curls in their prime:

Hydration 

Hydration stands at the crux of curly hair care. The structure of curly hair makes it inherently prone to dryness, necessitating extra moisture. Integrating a hydrating shampoo and conditioner tailored for curly hair into your routine is crucial. Ingredients such as shea butter, coconut oil, and argan oil are your allies, offering deep nourishment and softening those tendrils.

Leave-in conditioners

Post-wash, a leave-in conditioner becomes your hair's best friend, sealing in moisture to fend off frizz and shield your locks from daily aggressors. This extra layer of protection is pertinent, especially for the more vulnerable ends. Gently work it through damp hair to ensure even coverage and enhanced curl definition.

 

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

 

Limit washing

Frequent washing can strip curly hair of its natural oils, leading to increased dryness and fragility. Aim to shampoo your hair sparingly, adjusting frequency based on your specific hair needs and lifestyle. Between washes, rejuvenate your curls with a water-based spray to maintain hydration and vitality.

Gentle drying 

Ditch traditional towels in favour of microfibre towels or cotton t-shirts to dry your hair. These gentler alternatives help minimise friction and reduce frizz, making them ideal for preserving the integrity of your curls.

 

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

 

Styling products

With your hair prepped and hydrated, move on to styling. Opt for curl-specific products like creams, gels, or mousses to sculpt and secure your curls. Application technique is key—use your fingers to distribute the product evenly, experimenting with various methods to discover what best accentuates your curl pattern.

Sleep time care 

Protect your curls while you're fast asleep by placing your head on satin or silk pillowcases, which prevent friction and help maintain curl structure. Further, loosely tie your hair atop your head, to protect those precious curls till morning.

 


 

Published March 30th, 2024 at 13:17 IST

