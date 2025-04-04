Want Glowing Skin Like Kareena Kapoor? Actress Shares The Secret At An Event

Kareena Kapoor’s glowing skin has often left fans wondering about her skincare routine. When it looks like the actress spends huge amounts on treating and taking care of her skin, that is not entirely true though. At an event, Kareena Kapoor revealed the main reason behind her healthy and glowing skin.

Kareena Kapoor shares her secret of her perfect skin

An Instagram user shared a video of Kareena Kapoor in a candid conversation and was sharing how she has perfect skin and to achieve this, every small detail should be taken care of. This video is from the book launch event of celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar.

At the same event, she had also shared how she enjoyed consuming simple and home-cooked meals. She said, “Strength training, walking a little leg, doing Surya Namaskars, and doing my little works on my own rather than skin treatment and botox”. She further said, “My comfort food is khichdi and if I don’t have it for 2-3 days, I start craving it. I message her (nutritionist) if there isn’t khichdi in the diet, I can’t sleep in the night.”

Kareena Kapoor’s skincare tips for perfect, glowing skin

In an interview long back, Kareena Kapoor had thanked her genes for her glowing complexion. Also, she mentioned that she drinks at least six glasses of boiled water every day. Along with that, Kareena makes sure to uses minimal makeup as possible, be it for movies or in real life. She also revealed that as soon as she gets home, she makes it a point to remove her makeup, every day.

Kareena Kapoors's home-cooked meal routine | Source: Instagram

She also said that she does not rely on facials at all. Also, she never uses any kind of creams or pancake makeup as they are full of chemicals. Kareena also believes in working out and practices yoga to keep healthy skin.

Kareena Kapoor's workout routine | Source: Instagram