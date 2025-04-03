When Is Ram Navami 2025? Know Significance, Shubh Muhurat And Puja Vidhi

Ram Navami is a Hindu Spring festival that falls on the ninth day of the month Chaitra according to the Hindu calendar. It marks the birth of Lord Rama in the holy land of Ayodhya in Treta Yuga. Let's know the muhurat, puja rituals and importance of this year's auspicious event.

Shubh Muhurat and Puja Rituals of Ram Navami

According to the Drik Panchang, the Navami Tithi will begin at 07:26 PM on April 05, 2025 and will end at 07:22 PM on April 06, 2025. Lord Rama was born during Madhyahna period which is middle of Hindu day. Madhyahna which prevails for six Ghatis (approximately 2 hours and 24 minutes) is the most auspicious time to perform Ram Navami Puja rituals. The mid-point of Madhyahna marks the moment when Shri Rama was born and temples symbolise this moment as birth moment of Lord Rama. The chanting of Shri Rama and celebration reaches its peak during this time.

Representative image of Ram Navami | Source: Freepik

Eight Prahar fasting is suggested during Ram Navami. Which means devotes should observe the fast from sunrise to sunrise. Ram Navami Vrat can be observed in three different ways, casual which can be observed without any cause, continual, which can be observed throughout life without any desire and desirable, which can be observed to fulfill any desire.

Significance of Ram Navami

According to Hindu mythology, King Dashrath performed Aswamegha Yagya for putra prapti (son's birth). He performed the puja on the advice of Maha Rishi Vashishth. After the puja, his three wives drank kheer and soon gave birth to four sons. His first wife Kaushalya gave birth to Lord Rama. He was the eldest son of the king. His birth anniversary is known as Ram Navami and is celebrated all over the country with great grandeur. The devotees believe that Lord Rama is a symbol of truth, bravery, courage, and righteousness.

