Updated March 1st, 2024 at 17:24 IST

What Is Facial Dandruff? Everything You Need To Know About This Skin Condition

Dandruff is caused by a naturally occurring skin fungus called Malassezia globosa, which can lead to facial dandruff.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Dandruff
A representative image | Image:Unsplash
  • 2 min read
Dandruff is one of the most common hair care problems faced by the majority of people. However, do you know it can also affect your face and can cause pimples, pigmentations, acne and more? The effects of dandruff depend on your skin type - oily or dry skin. Seborrheic dermatitis, also known as dandruff, is a common flaky, itchy skin condition that affects people of all ages, as per Healthline.

What causes seborrheic dermatitis on the face?

Dandruff is caused by a naturally occurring skin fungus called Malassezia globosa, which can lead to facial dandruff.

Oily skin: Large open pores on your face can lead to larger amounts of sebum and a risk for seborrheic dermatitis.

Dry skin: It occurs when your skin is extremely dry, causing sebaceous glands to automatically go into overdrive to help make up for lost oil. This results in excess sebum combined with dry skin flakes.

(A representative image | Image: Unsplash)
(A representative image | Image: Unsplash)

Ways in which dandruff affects the face

Pimples: It occurs when dandruff falls on your T-zone which is the forehead area such as the nose, and eyebrows, leading to a breakout of pimples on the skin.

(A representative image | Image: Unsplash)
(A representative image | Image: Unsplash)

Pigmentation: According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), skin pigmentation is determined by the amount of melanin produced by the body. Pimples resulting from dandruff can cause pigmentation and black spots on the face.

(A representative image | Image: Unsplash)
(A representative image | Image: Unsplash)

Trigger Eczema: Eczema is a widespread skin condition that leads to itchy and dry skin patches. It is not a contagious ailment. If you have dandruff on your face, it can result in skin irritation and inflammation, which in turn may aggravate your eczema symptoms.

Rashes: You may develop facial rashes if dandruff falls onto your face, especially on your eyebrows, nose, and ears.

Irritation: Excessive dandruff can cause irritation, inflammation and itchiness on the skin, face, eyebrows, beard and central chest area.

Published March 1st, 2024 at 17:24 IST

