Updated January 29th, 2024 at 11:10 IST

What Is Ice Water Face Dip That Katrina Kaif And Tamannaah Bhatia Swear By For Instant Glow

All you need to know about ice water face dip that Bollywood celebrities Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, and Tamannaah Bhatia rely on for an instant glow.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
What Is Ice Water Face Dip That Katrina Kaif And Tamannaah Bhatia Swear By For Instant Glow
What Is Ice Water Face Dip That Katrina Kaif And Tamannaah Bhatia Swear By For Instant Glow | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Ice water dip, also known as ice water facial, has gained significant popularity in recent times, all thanks to its endorsement by Bollywood celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Tamannaah Bhatia. While it may seem like just another viral Instagram fad, the benefits of this facial are multifold. There is no denying the fact that with busy lives, our skin requires extra care and attention. Incorporating the ice water dip into your skincare routine may help you achieve glowing skin. But before you try it, let’s understand this phenomenon better. 

What is ice water face dip?

Ice water face dip is also known as Thermogenesis. Although it has recently gained momentum, it is not something new, it has been used since centuries now. The process involves exposing your skin to cold temperature for a few seconds because of the benefits that it has. 

All you need to do is pour some water in a big bowl. Add ice to it. Once done, soak your face in that bowl for a few minutes. Repeat the process 3-4 times. It will give an instant flushed look to your skin and help it glow. 

Multiple celebrities took to their official social media handles and shared videos doing the same. Katrina Kaif uploaded a video of herself dipping her face in a bowl full of ice water. She captioned her post, "Best way to get yourself awake on a working Sunday. #myownicebucketchallenge." Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of dipping her face in chilled ice water in the morning. She mentioned that she had a long night and woke up with a puffed face. She captioned her post, "Ice ice baby! Here’s my quick and easy go-to morning ritual for reducing puffiness. Trust me, it works wonders!."

Benefits of ice water face dip 

Reduced redness, swelling and puffiness: Using ice water as face wash causes the capillaries to constrict. By temporarily restricting blood flow, ice water can be effective in reducing under-eye bags and diminishing the appearance of swollen areas. 

Tightens pores: Another benefit is the tightening of skin pores. With this, you can minimise the prospects of clogged pores and the formation of blackheads and acne.

Increases oxygen content: The cold sensation stimulates blood circulation and increases the oxygen content in the skin. Improved oxygenation leads to a healthy glow. This is how ice facials provide a natural flush.

Published January 29th, 2024 at 11:10 IST

