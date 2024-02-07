English
Updated February 5th, 2024 at 11:48 IST

Celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Shay Mitchell, and Kylie Jenner have showcased the soft glam makeup look, making it one of the hottest makeup trends.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
What Is Soft Glam? Here's How To Achieve The Coquette Makeup Look
What Is Soft Glam? Here's How To Achieve The Coquette Makeup Look | Image:Unsplash
  • 3 min read
Every now and then, we witness a new makeup trend emerging. Whether it is a dewy skin look or glazed blush look, all thanks to social media, the world of beauty is revolutionising with a new makeup trend every second day. Another such trend which has been doing rounds is the soft glam makeup look. Celebrities like  Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Shay Mitchell, and Kylie Jenner have showcased the soft glam makeup look, making it one of the hottest makeup trends.

What is soft glam makeup?

Also known as coquette makeup, this look is much more than just a fashion statement. This makeup look is now being perceived as a way to show off your femininity and confidence. In this makeup look, the face looks soft and glowy, and natural at the same time. The best part is that you don’t have to keep any harsh contour lines or even bold lip colors. The aim is to create soft glam instead of a flashy makeup look. 

With the right products and a light hand application technique, this subtle makeup look can be achieved at home.

The best part about this trend is that it is evergreen. Meaning, it will not fade because it is an everyday look.

How to achieve the soft glam look

  • Begin with a luminous base: The soft glam looks requires you to stay hydrated. To even out your skin tone, apply a sheer foundation and concealer.  A primer also helps in smoothening the skin. 
  • Sculpt your face: Instead of using harsh contouring products, very lightly sculpt your face with a foundation which is two shades darker than your natural skin tone or a cream bronzer. Use a fluffy kabuki brush to blend it well. 
  • Prominently use your blush: Blush is the star of the show as it adds a pop of colour and freshness to your bland face. Pick a shade that suits your face well. Blend it properly with a large, fluffy blush brush. This will give you a perfect rosy effect.
  • Finish with a soft, glossy lip: The highlight of the look is a soft and glossy lip. Choose a pink or berry lip shade and dab it on your lips with fingers. Then, to make it more prominent, use a lip oil or a lip tint. These products add subtle and natural plumps to your lips. This gives a blurred, soft-focus effect that is ideal to achieve this look. 
Published February 5th, 2024 at 11:48 IST

Advertisement
