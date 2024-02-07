Advertisement

As we jet off to explore new destinations or embark on business ventures, the excitement of travel often comes with the downside of disrupted skincare routines. The dry air inside an aeroplane cabin can create havoc on your skin, leaving it dehydrated and fatigued. Fear not, as we share the best in-flight skincare routine to keep you glowing from takeoff to touchdown.

Why is in-flight skincare a must?

Aeroplane cabins are well known for low humidity levels and cause your skin to lose moisture rapidly. This dehydration can lead to dullness, redness, and an overall lacklustre complexion. Crafting an in-flight skincare routine is essential to fight these effects and arrive at your destination looking refreshed.

What are the steps to elevate your in-flight skincare?

1. Prep your skin: Start with a clean canvas. Remove any makeup and apply a gentle cleanser to rid your skin of impurities. Follow this with a hydrating toner to balance the skin's pH levels.

2. Hydration is key: Invest in a hydrating sheet mask or a moisturising cream to refill lost moisture. Apply it generously and let your skin soak up the goodness. Sheet masks are convenient making them perfect for in-flight pampering.

Advertisement

3. Protect with SPF: Even though you're inside a plane, harmful UV rays can still penetrate the windows. Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen to shield your skin. Opt for a moisturiser with built-in SPF for a two-in-one solution.

4. Eye care: Combat under-eye puffiness and dark circles with a nourishing eye cream. Look for ingredients like hyaluronic acid and caffeine to hydrate and depuff.

Advertisement

5. Lip balm love: Lips can easily become dry and chapped during a flight. Keep them soft and supple by applying a rich lip balm. Bonus points if it has SPF to shield against UV rays.

What to avoid during the flight?

1. Avoid heavy makeup: While it might be tempting to board the plane looking flawless, heavy makeup can block pores and worsen dehydration. Opt for a fresh face or minimal makeup.

2. Say no to harsh products: Steer clear of products containing harsh chemicals or exfoliants during the flight. These can strip your skin of essential oils and worsen dryness.

Advertisement

3. Skip the alcohol and caffeine: Both alcohol and caffeine contribute to dehydration. Limit your intake and prioritise water to keep your skin hydrated from the inside.