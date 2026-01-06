Blue Monday 2026 Falls On January 19; Know All About The 'Most Depressing Day Of The Year'

If you thought the first Monday of the year was tedious, brace yourself for what's coming next. Popularly referred to as ‘the most depressing day of the year’, annually, the third Monday after the commencement of the New Year is considered Blue Monday. This year, it falls on January 19. Why the day gets its name and why it is given such a seriously ill reputation is something worth exploring.

What is Blue Monday?

Blue Monday refers to a specific day in January that is believed to be associated with low mood, lack of motivation and emotional blues. The concept was introduced in 2005 by a UK-based psychologist as part of a public relations campaign for a travel company. The idea was based on a formula that factored in variables such as gloomy weather, post-holiday financial stress, broken New Year’s resolutions, low motivation levels and the time elapsed since Christmas.



Over the years, the term has taken on a life of its own, becoming shorthand for the collective slump many people feel at the start of the year. While mental health experts have repeatedly clarified that there is no scientific evidence to label one particular day as the “most depressing”, the emotional experiences associated with Blue Monday resonate with many.



This is also considered the day when most people start faltering in their New Year's resolutions. After dedication for two weeks, it is usually the third Monday of the year, when most people go back to their old ways, forgetting all about their rosy promises. To add to this, the day also marks a reasonable distance from holidays. Most people return home and resume their routine. It is also around this time that people begin analysing their indulgent behaviour over the holidays, be it in finances or diet. Around Blue Monday, one also begins to wonder about the next big holiday, which appears to be nowhere in sight (especially in the West). It must be noted that the day typically holds significance in the West because in India, the new year begins with the advent of harvest festivals and wedding seasons.



