Coronavirus: Publishing House Donates 1,000 Books To Quarantine Centres In Kashmir

Coronavirus or COVID-19 has affected people around the globe. To stop the widespread transmission of the virus, several places have been locked down. People are urged to stay home and stay safe. In order to spend time at people, a book store in Kashmir has donated 1,000 books.

1,000 books donated amid coronavirus quarantine

The coronavirus outbreak lead to a lockdown and various quarantine centres are being set up by the government. In Srinagar, Kashmir, a well-known bookshop and publishing house has donated 1,000 books at various quarantine centres in the locality. According to a report by a leading daily, Gulshan Books Kashmir’s owner said that the books will help the people living at the isolation centres to make good use of their time.

As per reports, the publishing house also has a bookshop and cafe located at Nehru Park in the middle of the Dal Lake. They have more than 80,000 books there. The house was featured in the Limca Book of Records in 2018.

Gulshan Books Kashmir is utterly happy to have donated 1,000 books for free of cost to all the quarantined people, who have been kept at different quarantine centres in the valley. Happy reading! #fightcoronavirustogether #covid_19 #coronaviruschallenge #booksforourtimes pic.twitter.com/69Nk4otPK7 — Namita Gokhale (@NamitaGokhale_) March 23, 2020

On the hand other, Mayor of Srinagar, Junaid Azim Mattu has arranged free sanitary napkins for the women at the quarantine facilities. Take a look at his tweet.

700 boxes of sanitary pads being delivered to all quarantine facilities housing female students free of cost - as promised. Thank You to Mr. Aqib from Seha for prompt voulnteer action. #Srinagar #COVIDー19 #UnitedWeStand pic.twitter.com/sbbHqSZ1SF — Mayor of Srinagar (@MayorofS) March 22, 2020

The guidelines 👇🏼. And I reiterate that we need to follow them without innovation or localization. We don’t need to re-invent the wheel but follow simple procedural standards as administrators and leaders. We need to learn from the #COVIDー19 experiences elsewhere. Limited point. pic.twitter.com/98eF4LOWNh — Mayor of Srinagar (@MayorofS) March 21, 2020

Coronavirus is starting to spread rapidly in India. As per reports, currently, there are around 500 cases in the country out of which 100 are from Maharasthra. 10 people have lost their lives due o this deadly virus. Several states in India have been locked down as a precautionary measure.