Coronavirus: Publishing House Donates 1,000 Books To Quarantine Centres In Kashmir

Books

Coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic has become a global threat. The quarantine centres in Kashmir will received 1,000 books donated by a renowned store. Know more

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
coronavirus

Coronavirus or COVID-19 has affected people around the globe. To stop the widespread transmission of the virus, several places have been locked down. People are urged to stay home and stay safe. In order to spend time at people, a book store in Kashmir has donated 1,000 books.

Also Read | Coronavirus: 5 Office Hygiene To Maintain For Those Who In Essential Services

1,000 books donated amid coronavirus quarantine

The coronavirus outbreak lead to a lockdown and various quarantine centres are being set up by the government. In Srinagar, Kashmir, a well-known bookshop and publishing house has donated 1,000 books at various quarantine centres in the locality. According to a report by a leading daily, Gulshan Books Kashmir’s owner said that the books will help the people living at the isolation centres to make good use of their time.

As per reports, the publishing house also has a bookshop and cafe located at Nehru Park in the middle of the Dal Lake. They have more than 80,000 books there. The house was featured in the Limca Book of Records in 2018.

Also Read | Coronavirus: 150 Chickens Maha Owner Planned To Bury Rescued

Also Read | India's Air Quality Index Stands At 'Satisfactory' Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

On the hand other, Mayor of Srinagar, Junaid Azim Mattu has arranged free sanitary napkins for the women at the quarantine facilities. Take a look at his tweet.

Also Read | Coronavirus: Police Deployed In 7 Districts Of Haryana To Enforce Lockdown

Coronavirus is starting to spread rapidly in India. As per reports, currently, there are around 500 cases in the country out of which 100 are from Maharasthra. 10 people have lost their lives due o this deadly virus. Several states in India have been locked down as a precautionary measure. 

First Published:
COMMENT
