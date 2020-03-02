Can't Travel To Thailand? Here Are Three Books Will Take You Right There

Thailand is one of the most pictures-que location in the world to travel to. Not everyone can spare time and go travel to this country for exploring its beauty considering the busy lives we lead in today's times. Sometimes, just reading a book about a country can make a person explore its culture. Here are books that will take you to Thailand and back just within a few hours.

Also Read | Health Min Harsh Vardhan Confirms 2 More Coronavirus Cases, Issues Fresh Travel Advisory

Books about Thailand

Bangkok Wakes to Rain

The book Bangkok Wakes to Rain is written by Pitchaya Sudbantha. The book features a number of unconnected chapters in Part 1. There are a total of 4 parts and features new characters unrelated to those in earlier ones. Each chapter is set in a different period and the only thing common is the city of Bangkok. Part 4 brings all the characters together to narrate a story Bangkok from its past through its present and into its future.

Also Read | Ireland: Locals Use Jet Skis To Travel Down Flooded Road After Storm Jorge, Watch Video

The Beach

The Beach was written in 2005 by Alex Garland and made into a movie later starting Leonardo DiCaprio.This book revolves around a British backpacker, Richard who is spending his first night in Thailand in a cheap guesthouse on Bangkok’s Khao San Road. The plot takes a twist when a guy in the room next to him commits suicide, but before dying he hands Richard a map to a beach in a secret lagoon. The lead goes with a French couple to look for the island given by the location on the map. They find the spot and figure it out to be the paradise of every backpacker’s fantasy.

Also Read | MotoGp Opening Race Of Season In Qatar Cancelled Due To Coronavirus Travel Restrictions

Four Reigns

Four Reigns is one of the popular books by Kukrit Pramoj and it is considered a classic in Thailand. The book has been adapted into a movie as well as a TV series. This historical novel tells the story of Ploy along with her family during the reign of four Thai kings starting in the early 1800s to the mid-1940s. The book gives a proper insight into the political and social changes that Thailand went through as it opened itself up to the outside world.

Also Read | Amid Coronavirus Scare, Donald Trump Announces New Screening Procedures For Travelers

Also Read | Salman Khan Has A New Girl In His Camp; Larissa Bonesi Loves Fitness Just As Much As Him