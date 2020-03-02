Salman Khan Has A New Girl In His Camp; Larissa Bonesi Loves Fitness Just As Much As Him

Larissa Bonesi is a Brazilian Model, and dancer, who first made her debut in Bollywood in the song, Subah Hone Na De. Later, she also made her acting debut in Saif Ali Khan's Go Goa Gone, and she has also featured in multiple songs in the industry. Larissa Bonesi recently announced that she was going to star in an upcoming project alongside superstar Salman Khan, who is known for launching new actors in the industry. Larissa Bonesi also seems to have a lot in common with Salman Khan, as if one looks at her social media, they will notice that she is an absolute fitness geek, just like the Bhai of Bollywood.

Larissa Bonesi's photos prove that she just as much of a fitness enthusiast as Salman Khan

Above is the photo that Larissa Bonesi shared on her Instagram page, where she revealed that she would soon be working with Salman Khan. Not only is Larissa the new girl in Salman Khan's camp but she is also an absolute workout and fitness geek, just like the superstar. Larissa Bonesi other shares photos on her social media where she shows off her toned body and her amazing abs. Here are some of Larissa's stunning photos that prove that she loves fitness as much as Salman Khan.

Though Larissa stated that she was working with Salman Khan, she did not reveal the name of the project. However, she did promise that the mysterious project was 'coming soon'. Meanwhile, Salman Khan will next be seen on the big screen in the upcoming action flick, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which is set to release on May 22, 2020.

