This 'classic Romance Novels To Read' List Will Cure Your Valentine's Day Hangover

Valentine’s Day is something that many couples look forward to. But if you are somebody who is not in a relationship, this day might be a bit difficult to handle. Since couples, romantic gestures, and red and pink balloons surround you, there are ways that can help you deal with this Valentine’s Day fever and its following hangover. One of the best ways to deal with a Valentine’s Day hangover is a good romance novel that will give you hope and also make you look forward to other elements in your life. Take a look at some of these romance novels that have been listed down for the Valentine’s Day hangover.

Classic romance novels to read

1. Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen

Pride and Prejudice narrates the love story of Darcy and Elizabeth that is entangled between society and family issues. Pride and Prejudice is considered to be one of the best works of Jane Austen. Pride and Prejudice should definitely be a part of your ‘classic romance novels to read’ list because of its universal appeal and its realistic treatment of emotions.

2. Wuthering Heights by Emily Bronte

Wuthering Heights is another classic romance novel that can help you with your Valentine’s Day hangover. This love triangle story deals with themes and hence was considered to be way ahead of its time. Today, Wuthering Heights is not only a part of every ‘classic romance novels to read’ list but is also part of several college and school syllabus.

3. Little Women by Louisa May Alcott

Little Women is another novel that has seen several on-screen adaptations. These on-screen adaptations are proof of the relevancy the book’s plot. So if you are looking for a classic romance novel to help you with Valentine’s Day hangover do not look any further and give this novel a read.

4. Tess of the d’Urbervilles by Thomas Hardy

Tess of the d’Urbervilles is considered to be Thomas Hardy’s masterpiece. A ‘classic romance novels to read’ list will be incomplete without mentioning this book. The book at the time of publishing challenged several ethics and hence witnessed severe censoring. So if you are a looking for a book to cure your Valentine’s Day hangover, then choose Tess of d’Urbervilles.

5. The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald

The Great Gatsby is considered to be one of the greatest novels of the twentieth century. Nothing will cure your Valentine’s Day hangover than this classic romance novel. This novel needs to be mentioned as it explores America in 1920s like nobody else. So do not forget to add this novel to your classic romance novels to read list.

