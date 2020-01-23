Beginner-friendly Novels That Can Be Enjoyed By New Readers

It is never too late to start reading. While reading a novel may seem like a tedious task, there are many books out there that are great for beginners and help inculcate the habit of reading. Here is a list of beginner-friendly novels for non-readers to start with:

The Alchemist

Written by Paulo Coelho, The Alchemist is a very simple read with hidden meanings and twists. It is one of the best books to begin the habit of reading since the intriguing plot keeps the reader engaged. Most people do not indulge in reading because the book they pick up does not hold their attention. But this will not be the case with Coelho's The Alchemist. The plot of the book revolves around a shepherd boy who believes that a recurring dream is some kind of prophecy. He meets a fortune teller who tells him to go to Egypt. Give this book a read to find out what lies in the fate of the boy.

The Kite Runner

A poignant story told by master storyteller Khaled Hosseini, The Kite Runner will surely make one develop the habit of reading books. Two young boys, Amir and Hassan, spend their days playing together despite belonging to different castes. However, one incident tests their friendship and Amir has never been forgiven for it. Years later, however, he gets a chance to redeem himself. But will he be able to? One needs to read this story to know what unfurls in the lives of these two friends. Hosseini’s words are so powerful that they will definitely keep the reader engaged enough to finish The Kite Runner, making it one of the best beginner-friendly novels.

Frankenstein

An author too early for her times, Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein is quite an interesting read. It is also one of the best beginner-friendly novels since it delves into deeper matters of humanity without burdening the reader with heavy thoughts. The plot of the novel revolves around a young scientist named Frankenstein who creates life in his laboratory. However, once his creation comes to life he abandons it as he is horrified of its appearance. However, this act costs him the life of all his dear ones. An interesting fact about the book is that Mary Shelley was just 18 years old when she wrote this novel.

