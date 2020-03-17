Quarantine Book List Suggestion: 'Station Eleven' To 'Jane Eyre', Books To Read

As the outbreak of Coronavirus has reached a pandemic stage, people around the world have been advised to practice social distancing or quarantine. Numerous events have been postponed and many public places, schools and some offices have closed down to curb the spreading of the disease.

In times like these, a book becomes the best friend and helps to kill time while teaching something new with each page. If you are someone who is wondering which book to pick up, then here is a reading list for you to pick one or two for yourself.

The Old Drift by Namwali Serpell

The Old Drift is a novel that follows three generations of three families, telling the story of a nation and a grand sweep that took place during that time. The novel is highly recommended for people who love reading.

Station Eleven by Emily St John Mandel

Station Eleven is another very popular book among the people who like to read. The book is set in the days of civilization’s collapse and tells the story of a Hollywood star and his would-be saviour, a group of actors risking everything for art and humanity.

The Great Believers by Rebecca Makkai

Another highly rated book by various media portals, The Great Believers is a dazzling book about friendship and redemption in the face of tragedy and loss. The book is set in 1980s Chicago and contemporary Paris.

Jane Eyre by Charlotte Bronte

Jane Eyre is one of the most popular books which talks about a dystopian society. The book has been adapted into several series and movies. The book is about an orphaned girl named Jane. It shows how difficult her childhood was and other things she dealt with as a woman.

