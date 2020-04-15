Remembering Abraham Lincoln: Books To Read Based On The US President's Life

Abraham Lincoln is not only remembered as the 16th President of the US but also for his heroic role during the US Civil War and in the abolition of slaves. Born on February 12, 1809, Abraham Lincoln was assassinated by John Wilkes Booth on April 15, 1865, while attending a play at Ford's Theatre. The President's life story has been immortalised and lives on in the books of many authors. Here are some of the books that are based on Abraham Lincoln's life.

Abraham Lincoln Death Anniversary: Books to read based on his life

The Young Eagle

Published in 2001, The Young Eagle is written by Kenneth J. Winkle. The novel draws on the latest interpretive and methodological advances in historical scholarship and reexamines the young adult life of Abraham Lincoln. Winkle digs deep into the culture and conditions of that time and builds a compelling story.

Lincoln: A Novel by Gore Vidal

Written by Gore Vidal, Lincoln poignantly chronicles the president’s political and personal struggles. The novel depicts the presidency of Abraham Lincoln through the eyes of several historical figures. It is set during the era of the American Civil War and also includes insights from presidential secretary John Hay, First Lady Mary Todd Lincoln among others.

Abraham Lincoln: The Observations of John G. Nicolay and John Hay

This novel is based on the observations of Lincoln’s two main White House secretaries, John G Nicolay and John Hay. Edited by Michael Burlingame, the duo originally published a ten-volume biography Abraham Lincoln: A History, based on their intricate association with Lincoln. Burlingame filtered through the manuscript to produce a compelling insight into Abraham Lincoln's life.

Team of Rivals: The Political Genius of Abraham Lincoln

Written by Doris Kearns Goodwin, Team of Rivals: The Political Genius of Abraham Lincoln bagged the Pulitzer Prize in 2005. a biographical portrait of Lincoln and some of the men who served with him in his cabinet from 1861 to 1865. Former President Barack Obama revealed that it is one of his favourite books and that he had shaped his own cabinet based on inputs from the manuscript.

Lincoln in the Bardo

Lincoln in the Bardo is a work of fiction that earned George Saunders the Man Booker Prize of 2017. The book mainly narrates the life of Lincoln right before and after the death of his son William 'Willie' Wallace Lincoln. Most of the novel takes place over a single evening and is sent in Bardo, which is a space between life and death.

