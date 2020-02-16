Thomas Hardy's Best Novels That Are A Must-add To Your Bookshelf

Known to be one of the most renowned poets and novelists in the history of English literature, Thomas Hardy has a series of novels that should be on your reading list. The author manages to create some striking and unforgettable characters, perfectly describing the situations that get etched in the reader's mind.

With beautiful storylines, Thomas Hardy manages to create stories that will most definitely touch your heart. Though the author is long gone, his legacy still lives on. Here are some of his best books to add to your reading lists.

Thomas Hardy's best of novels to your reading list

The Mayor of Casterbridge

The Mayor of Casterbridge is considered to be one of Hardy's best works. The novel is a tragic story of Michael Henchard, a man who rises to civic prominence but is haunted by his past. The book has the reader on the edge of their seat with the psychological mind games and dramatic plot twists. The protagonist's rise and fall grip the audience, leaving them dazed by the end of the novel. The story is not for those who enjoy a happy read.

ALSO READ | Beyond 'Animal Farm'; George Orwell's Best Books That Are A Must-read

Far From the Madding Crowd

Far from the Madding Crowd is considered to be another masterpiece from the author. The novel was also adapted into a film in 1967 and then later again in 2015. The story's strong and charming female lead is what contributes the most to its popularity. The lead Bathsheba Everdene is romantically involved with three men leading to a lot of drama, conflict, and heartache set in the beautiful English countryside. The book is acclaimed for Bathsheba’s bold attempts to break free from society’s expectations.

ALSO READ | Mark Twain's Best Books That One Must Know About Apart From 'Tom Sawyer'

Tess of the d’Urbervilles

When 16-year-old Tess Durbeyfield’s impoverished family learns that they are linear descendants to the wealthy d’Urbervilles, they send their daughter to meet them. Their son's dewy and unpleasant attention towards Tess quickly manages to make the reader uncomfortable as the dark events unfold throughout the book. Through his lead character in this novel, Thomas Hardy tries to explore the difficult side of sexuality, social morality and the negative effects of modernisation.

ALSO READ | Thomas Hardy's Most Iconic Novels That Were Turned Into Movie Adaptations

ALSO READ | Ernest Hemingway Best Books You Must Add To Your Classics To-read List