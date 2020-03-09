Amish Tripathi's 'Immortal India': Everything To Know About His First Non-fiction Novel

Published in 2017, Immortal India is written by the popular author, Amish Tripathi. The book marks the author's first-ever non-fiction novel. Tripathi is popularly known for writing mythological fiction novels like the Shiva Trilogy, Sita and many more. Amish Tripathi is an Indian diplomat, columnist, and a famous author. Amish has written over seven novels including one non-fiction one. The author is popular for compiling mythological facts with a little fiction and writing an amazing curating story with it.

Immortal India: Everything to know about Amish Tripathi's first non-fiction novel

About Immortal India

Marking his first non-fiction novel, Immortal India was published in 2017. The extended title of the novel is Immortal India: Articles and Speeches by Amish. It has a 3.5 rating on Goodreads. The book explores the Indian culture and civilisation with Amish Tripathi as the storyteller. It talks about how the Indian culture has been celebrated and attacked and admired and vilified. The book focuses on how throughout its ups and downs, the Indian culture is still here.

The book makes the reader realise that the names may keep changing, but the Indian culture will remain immortal. He makes the reader understand the country like never before through a series of sharp articles, nuanced speeches, and intelligent debate. Like his other novels, Amish complies his knowledge of religion, culture, governance, and more and lays out a vast landscape of an ancient culture with a fascinatingly modern outlook.

Other books to read

Amish Tripathi was shot to fame with his popular Shiva Trilogy. The series consists of three books titled, The Immortals of Meluha, The Secret of the Nagas, and The Oath of Vayuputras. The series narrates the story of Lord Shiva from how he was chosen to become the next Mahadev and takes the reader throughout his life. He has also authored other popular series, Ram Chandra Series.

