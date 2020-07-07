Andy Serkis To Narrate 'The Hobbit' Audiobook, Fans Say They 'Need This Precious'

Andy Serkis' voice has been immortalised after his voiceover as Gollum in The Lord of the Rings trilogy and The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey. Serkis is now all set to narrate a brand new audiobook of the same series. Fans are in for a huge treat as the announcement was made on Twitter, by the publisher of the audiobook, Harper Collins. The trailer version of The Hobbit audiobook features Andy Serkis holding JRR Tolkien's fantasy classic as his narration is played in the background.

Andy Serkis ‘The Hobbit’ audiobook announcement

We are delighted to announce the release of a brand-new audiobook of The Hobbit, read by @andyserkis!



Listen to an extract from this magical recording, and pre-order here: https://t.co/MhvQ2ZhEZx pic.twitter.com/ahBT4azXZ6 — HarperCollinsUK (@HarperCollinsUK) July 2, 2020

Harper Collins stated that Serkis is delighted to announce the release of the brand-new audiobook. The publishing house also shared a 2-minute-long clip of the audio version in the pleasant voice of Andy. The audio begins with him reading the opening lines of the classic fantasy book describing Bilbo Baggins’ home. Although he is known for his voice as Gollum, his expertise as a stellar-performer shines through in the audiobook.

The audio concludes with Andy saying that ‘This is a story of how a Baggins had an adventure’. The audiobook of ‘The Hobbit’ is reportedly set to arrive in the month of September and is even available for pre-order now. The Hobbit audiobook is said to be 7 hours and 40 minutes long. The trailer of the audio is just a tiny insight into the exceptional work of Serkis.

Fan reactions:

As soon as the announcement was made on Twitter, fans of the movie expressed their excitement for the book. While one tweeted saying “can’t wait for it”, another said that they have already ordered the book. Few fans described their excitement in Gollum’s language saying “We needs this precious”. Have a look at how fans are reacting here:

About Gollum – The Stoor Hobbit

Gollum is a fictional character from JRR Tolkien’s fantasy novel The Hobbit. The character became one of the most popular in The Lord of the Rings movies. Gollum, the stoor Hobbit, lived near the Gladden Fields. He was corrupted by One Ring and was given the name ‘Gollum’ for making horrible swallowing noises. He was an integral part of the original trilogy - both books and films - in deciding the fate of the Middle Earth.

Andy Serkis' latest work

On the work front, Andy Serkis was a part of Home Movie: The Princess Bride, which recently premiered on June 29, 2020, on Quibi. The movie was made while the actors were practising social distancing amid COVID-19 pandemic. The ensemble cast of the movie recorded themselves in a DIY fashion on their smartphones.

