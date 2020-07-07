Comic Con 2020: Marvel Announces Schedule For First Comic-Con@Home Panel

Marvel has released its panel schedule for the first-ever at-home Comic-Con. The company will be a part of hosting Comic-Con from home this year due to the pandemic. Comic-Con is one of the biggest conventions for comic book and superhero enthusiasts. It is one of the most loved events and several fans wait for the arrival of this event. However, due to the pandemic conditions this year, several major comic book companies like Marvel have resorted to hosting an online panel rather than the regular one. Here is the entire schedule for Marvel fans.

From "Marvel's 616" to "X of Swords" for Marvel Comics' Next Big Thing, here are all our panels to look forward to for #ComicConAtHome! https://t.co/oDstWNfJaK — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 6, 2020

Disney+ / Marvel's 616: Thursday, July 23

Marvel 616 is a segment where fans will get to witness the rich legacy of Marvel. The stories, characters and creators of the comics will be explored and discussed in this panel. The panel will also feature a few documentaries which will be helmed by a unique filmmaker. The filmmaker will walk through the different parts of the documentary and thus shed light upon important and crucial aspects of the Marvel fandom. This panel will also explore the storytelling process along with the pop culture fandom of Marvel within the Marvel Universe. This segment will feature directors Gillian Jacobs, Paul Scheer and executive producer Sarah Amos and Jason Sterman. These esteemed guests will discuss the making of Disney + and the anthology series with moderator Angélique Roché, according to Marvel’s website.

MARVEL HQ: Thursday, July 23

This segment will be conducted a while after the Marvel 616 panel. Young and budding Marvel fans can be a part of this segment as it explores various topics of the Marvel fandom. From discussing favourite superheroes to a read-along comic session, this panel offers several options to fans. The panel will also feature a Lego battle sequence along with a behind-the-scenes look into the animated series of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Maximum Venom. The panel also promises a fun-filled activity where they may ask the viewer to draw a villain symbiote together in a section they call Marvel Draw.

Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing: Friday, July 24

Marvel’s esteemed Editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski will be a part of this segment and will break down what’s coming next from Marvel. The editor will also shed light upon the ideas discussed by the Marvel creators. Tom Brevoort, Al Ewing and Dan Slott will also be a part of this panel and will discuss the pages of Empyre. The series has been gaining popularity as it is part of the latest X-men cross-over event, titled X of Swords. Marvel on its website claimed that Jordan White, Tini Howard and Gerry Duggan will discuss this new issue and will also share some interesting details regarding the same. Nick Lowe, Nick Spencer and Mark Bagley, on the other hand, will be discussing the landmark Amazing Spider-man #850. Marvel has also claimed that it is in this series that the legendary Green Goblin will make his return. Several other interesting aspects will be discussed in this segment as posted by Marvel.

