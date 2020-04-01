Anthony Horowitz To Release 13th Edition Of Alex Rider Series Online Amid Lockdown

The United Kingdom remains one of the worst Coronavirus-hit regions in the west, as the country has recorded more than 25000 positive cases. As to curb the pandemic, the Government has announced a complete lockdown on public places like movie theatres, libraries, restaurants and churches. While Hollywood celebrities and social media influencers in the country are doing every bit in their capacity to entertain people during these difficult times, it seems celebrity authors like Anthony Horowitz are not lagging behind. The author is all set to release his book Alex Rider online.

Anthy Horrowitz to release book online

Also Read | 5 Hindi Books To Read For Your Folks; From Premchand's 'Godan' To Bhisham Sahni's 'Tamas'

It was recently announced that the bestselling author of the Alex Rider series, Anthony Horowitz is all set to release his new book in April 2020. However, considering the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced people to stay in self-isolation at home, the author will release the new book online for his fans across the world. Titled Nightshade, the to-be-released book is the 13th novel from the Alex Rider series collection. The books' blurbs read "Alex Rider is sent by MI6 Special Operations to infiltrate a new and sinister organization known only as Nightshade. Alex is on his own, with the fate of thousands of people resting in his hands".

Also Read | 'Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone' & Other Books To Read While Travelling

As per reports, the much-anticipated launch will happen on April 2, through live streaming on YouTube. Anthony Horowitz will read the excerpts and will introduce the book. Anthony Horowitz will also interact with his fans, who can send their questions on social media using the hashtag #AlexRiderLive. Interestingly, 2020 also marks the 20th year celebration of Alex Rider.

Also Read | National Emergency Library Makes 1.4 Million E-books Accessible For People Stuck At Home

So that’s my weekend taken care of. My publishers have sent me 5,000 of these to sign... 😳 pic.twitter.com/jdTO9smRP6 — Anthony Horowitz (@AnthonyHorowitz) March 28, 2020

❤️📚2 days until you can join @AnthonyHorowitz at the virtual launch of the newest Alex Rider - Nightshade! He’ll be answering questions at 10am on 2/4/20 so peak through your favs again and ask with #alexriderlive.📚❤️ @WalkerBooksUK #newbooks #TheLockdown #readingforpleasure pic.twitter.com/KsvAcJ1wVa — Heath Books (@HeathBooks) March 31, 2020

Alex Rider returns, and he's coming to a computer screen near you—as @AnthonyHorowitz' newest Rider novel, Nightshade, will be launched via livestream! Find out more here: https://t.co/uUco9II71f pic.twitter.com/S3JP8RRIoR — The Bookseller (@thebookseller) March 30, 2020

Also Read | National Emergency Library Makes 1.4 Million E-books Accessible For People Stuck At Home