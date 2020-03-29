'Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone' & Other Books To Read While Travelling

For some travelling can be a very boring affair. Especially if on a flight. Hence, instead of stocking up on movies on the phone or tablet and damaging the eyes bit by bit with the screen reflection, opting for reading can be a good solution. Here are five books that can be your perfect travel buddy:

Rain in the Mountains

Delve deep into the world of Ruskin Bond and his life in Mussourie in this beautiful read. The book is one which can capture the heart and mind even of a non-reader. Rain in the mountains is written in the form of a journal where Ruskin Bond narrates little incidents, anecdotes, a story or two and some personal musings from his day to day life in the mountains of Dehra.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone

Although considered a children's read by many, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone can be a wonderful book to read while travelling especially on-the-go. One can avoid the din and bustle of the surroundings and delve deep into the world of wizardry with Harry Potter, Hermoine Granger and Ron Weasley with this fantasy book by JK Rowling. This one of the best books to read for adults and children while travelling.

The Kite Runner

Khaled Hosseini has weaved a beautiful story in this book about two Afghan boys. Through them, Hosseini explores the concepts of betrayal, friendship and the power of fathers over sons in a country that is on the verge of destruction. The Kite Runner is one of the perfect books to read on-the-go.

Night Drain at Deoli

This is one of Ruskin Bond's most famous short stories. It usually comes with an anthology of other short stories by the writer. Travelling on a train, this can be one of the perfect books to read about a love affair which remains incomplete. The use of the first person in the story and Ruskin Bond's habit of telling stories from his own life also makes one wonder if it really happened to the writer himself. '

The Alchemist

Written in Portuguese originally, The Alchemist by Paolo Coelho, the book was translated in English to cater to a wider audience. Coelho has weaved a magical tale of a shepherd boy who travels who travelled from his home in Spain to Egypt in search of a treasure apparently buried near the pyramids. The Alchemist is one of the perfect books to read while travelling.

