5 Hindi Books To Read For Your Folks; From Premchand's 'Godan' To Bhisham Sahni's 'Tamas'

The Coronavirus pandemic has caused people in India to live indoors and stay in the state of the complete shutdown with only essential services available to the public. With so much time at hand and nowhere to go, people are seeking this as an opportunity to spend quality time with their family. Here is a list of 5 Hindi books to read for your parents during COVID-19 lockdown.

Hindi Books to read during COVID-19 lockdown

Godan

Godan is a famous Hindi novel written by Munshi Premchand and was published in the year 1936. It is considered as one of the greatest Hindi novels of modern Indian literature. The book is themed around the social and economic issues that were prevalent among the poor in the village. It is the last complete novel that was written by Premchand.

Kashi Ka Assi

This book has been written by Kashinath Singh and published in the year 2004. The plot of the book revolves around the events that occurred in 1990 and 1998 including events like Ram Janmbhoomi movement and Mandal Commission implementation. The author has added real people and real conversations in this novel which makes the book very realistic and interesting.

Mahabhoj

Mahabhoj is a book written by Mannu Bhandari and was published in the year 1979. The book is based on political scenarios and revolutionary thoughts. The book is recommended for anyone who is interested in meaningful Hindi literature. The book abounds in emotions, sarcasm and symbolism and is a commentary on the Indian politics which, in the author’s opinion, is devoid of values, principles and direction.

Madhushala

Madhushala is a unique creation of famous poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, who is a renowned Indian poet. Madhushala was published in the year 1935 and the book consists of 135 ‘four-line poems’. The unique style, in which the book has been written, reflects the philosophies of Sufism that was prevalent in the early 20th century.

Tamas

Tamas is another very famous book written by Bhisham Sahni and was published in 1973. The theme of the book follows riots in Pakistan in the year 1947, which led to the partition of India. The book is a fiction which pitted Muslims, Hindus and Sikhs against each other.

