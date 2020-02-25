Beach Reads: From 'Gone Girl' To 'The Kite Runner', Books You Need To Check Out

Since summer is approaching, one might wish to visit the beach to relax and spend some quality time. A book is one of the must-have items if you're looking forward to spending some time at the beach. Here's taking a look at a few books that you could read while you are at the beach.

Murder on the Orient Express

Murder on the Orient Express is one of Agatha Christie’s best-selling novels of all time. The novel, Murder on the Orient Express revolved around detective Poirot who is traveling back to London. During the train journey, he meets a passenger who believes that his life is at a major risk but Poirot refuses to help him. The plot then takes a turn as the passenger is then murdered on the train and Poirot has to find the suspect that killed the passenger on the train.

The Kite Runner

The Kite Runner by Khaled Hosseini is known to be one of the international bestsellers. The story explores the perspective of a child, his emotional journey which is portrayed in the most beautiful way possible and addresses the issue of jealousy, love, and guilt. This heart-wrenching book has left a mark on its readers for its emotional storyline.

Also read | Loved 'Crazy Rich Asians'? You Can Add To Add These Kevin Kwan Books To Reading List

China Rich Girlfriend

The novel China Rich Girlfriend is written by Kevin Kwan and is a sequel of his first novel, Crazy Rich Asians. The novel was reportedly loved by book lovers. As the title suggests, the novel China Rich Girlfriend revolves around three Fs - ‘Family, Fortune and Fame.’

Also read | 5 Memoirs From 2019 That Must Find A Spot In Your Bookshelf

Gone Girl

The novel Gone Girl by Gillian Flynn is among New York Times best-selling books. The classic thriller revolved around the life of a couple who were in love then suddenly one day, the girl disappears and there are no traces of her. As his wife goes missing, the husband becomes the suspect for her disappearance. This mind-bending novel is sure to give you chills while reading it.

Also read | Best Travel Books From 2019 That Will Satisfy The Wanderlust In You

Also read | Best Children Books To Read Out To Your Young Ones

Image courtesy: S O C I A L. C U T, Unsplash.com