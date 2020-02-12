Best Children Books To Read Out To Your Young Ones

Books can account for some of the best childhood memories. From the silly tales to all the kinds of adventure, from the comics & their world of superheroes to reading literature – books really have a world of their own. Here is a list of some of the best children’s book to read featured on the Forbes list.

1. Small Spaces by Katherine Arden

Katherine Arden is known for her splendid books that have always topped the bestseller charts. It is a book that accounts for a spooky adventure undertaken by an eleven-year-old girl named Ollie and her classmates. It is a depiction of how stories connect with real-life with the elements of horror and adventure.

2. Other Words for Home by Jasmine Warga

This NYT bestsellers book for children, which stands out from the pack of children’s books due to the editorial brilliance of Jasmine Warga. The story follows a young girl and her mother, as they take refuge in America after escaping Syria.

3. If I built a school by Chris Van Dusen

Listed as one of the best books to read for children, this book by Chris is an appropriate sequel to his previous books of the ‘If I built’ series. The great storytelling is supported by the elements of rhyme and fancy throughout the story. With robots and puppies welcoming students to the school, this book opens up the gates of imagination.

Also read | 5 Memoirs From 2019 That Must Find A Spot In Your Bookshelf

4. Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls by David Pilkey

From the author of the children's bestsellers book, Captain Underpants, here, is another comedy that marks the seventh instalment in the Dog Man series by David Pilkey. This is one of the best books of 2019, which covers the journey of the Supa Buddies and the Dog Man. It a light-hearted read along with the message of separating the good from evil.

Also read | Best Travel Books From 2019 That Will Satisfy The Wanderlust In You

5. Fing by David Walliams

David Walliams has always been popular among children because of his comedies. With wonderful illustrations by Tony Ross, this book captures the attention of young readers. The story revolves around the librarians, Mr and Mrs Meek and their daughter, Myrtle’s demand for a Fing.

Books, as mentioned above, if chosen wisely, can be an integral part of childhood. The above-mentioned books are classified as one of the finest children's book to read! They shape the child’s personality, brains – maybe all within an adventure!

Also read | Bookshelf Ideas: 6 Interesting Bookshelf Design Ideas For Your Home

Also read | Books On Love: Romance Novels To Read That Will Melt Anyone's Heart This Valentine's Day

Image courtesy: Annie Spratt. Unsplash.com